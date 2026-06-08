Meet Nithya Raman: Indian-American Edges Out Spencer Pratt In LA Mayoral Race; Closes In On Historic Runoff

Nithya Raman, an Indian-American politician, has become a strong candidate to run for mayor of Los Angeles in the November runoff. The Democratic Party's incumbent mayor, Karen Bass, had a commanding lead in the field, but Raman's upsurge has thrown Republican candidate Spencer Pratt into third place and possibly out of the race.

Raman, a 44-year-old Indian-American immigrant, was born to Tamil parents in Kerala. She is a progressive Democrat and urban planner who made her debut in local politics in 2020 with an incredible win on the Los Angeles City Council.

She received her education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, and she focused her political career on homelessness and housing reform.

She developed a sizable following among younger voters, tenants, progressive activists, and proponents of more housing development over time, as per a report by The Week.

ALSO READ | EU Presses Sanctions On Two Iranian Officials, IRGC Unit For Hormuz Blockade

Raman established the research company Transparent Chennai in her native India after spending many years living in the United States. The company's objective was to enhance Chennai's cleanliness. Raman relocated to Los Angeles in 2013 and began working for the city's administrative officer.

In addition to being the executive director of Time's Up Entertainment, Raman developed and oversaw SELAH Neighbourhood Homeless Coalition, a nonprofit organisation in Los Angeles dedicated to homelessness outreach, in 2017. At the age of 22, Raman obtained naturalisation as an American citizen.

Pratt, a 42-year-old Republican and former reality TV star, is most recognised for his roles in well-known American television shows. Pratt, a Pacific Palisades resident, ran against the political system as an outsider.

Voters who were dissatisfied with the way the local government handled problems like homelessness, public safety, and wildfire recovery supported his message, especially after he lost his own house in a destructive wildfire.

The election has also highlighted the so-called "blue shift," a well-known aspect of California politics. Pratt seemed certain to make it to the runoff on election night. He was ahead of Raman by about 40,000 votes in early vote tallies, giving the impression that the contest was essentially over.

Raman gradually reduced Pratt's advantage as more mail-in ballots were processed over the next few days. When election authorities counted an additional batch of roughly 50,000 ballots, it was a turning point.

Of those votes, Raman received almost 19,000, whereas Pratt received only approximately 9,000. With 27.1% of the vote as opposed to Pratt's 26.7%, the outcome was sufficient to move Raman into second position.

ALSO READ | Iran Cancels All Flights After Fresh Israel Face-Off; Triggers Fears Of War Resumption

Bass has also responded immediately to Raman's ascent. Bass's campaign quickly shifted to criticising Raman's record, despite the fact that the two men were once thought of as Democratic Party allies.

She was accused by campaign leaders of doing too little to defend local jobs or challenge federal immigration enforcement laws, ignoring encampments near schools, and opposing initiatives to increase police recruiting.

An increasing awareness that Raman would provide a significant threat if she made it to November is reflected in the acerbic tone of those attacks.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.