Iran Cancels All Flights After Fresh Israel Face-Off; Triggers Fears Of War Resumption

Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that all flights across Iranian airports were suspended on Monday until further notice as fresh hostilities erupted between Iran and Israel.

Earlier on Sunday, Tehran's main international airport had cancelled all incoming flights following Iranian missile strikes on Israel, local media reported.

According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, the civil aviation authority had announced the suspension of all flights bound for the airport until further notice. The move marked the latest closure of Imam Khomeini International Airport, one of two airports serving Tehran, which had only resumed operations in April after remaining shut for weeks amid tensions in the Middle East.

However, a fresh notice issued by Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation has now extended the suspension to all airports across the country until further notice, Tasnim reported.

Israel and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend, with both sides targeting locations within each other's territory. Following the attacks, Iran reportedly closed the airspace around Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

ALSO READ | Iran's IRGC Declares End Of Military Operations Against Israel

Despite an existing ceasefire with Lebanon, Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes on Beirut on Sunday.

Iranian state television said Tehran launched missile attacks on Israel in response to the strikes on Beirut.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the operation was conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) using "Kheibar Shekan" missiles. Reports said the missiles were launched from bases in western Iran towards Israel's Ramat David airbase.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Israel also carried out strikes at multiple locations inside Iran.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and several other cities in western Iran, according to Tasnim. Blasts were also reported near Karaj.

US President Donald Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he did not believe further retaliation was necessary. "Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'," Trump wrote on social media in his first public comments following the escalation.

ALSO READ | 'Utmost Concern': India Reacts As Iran, Israel Face-Off Triggers War Resumption Fears

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen also claimed responsibility for an attack on Israel and warned they could resume targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea. Tehran had earlier vowed retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday. Meanwhile, hours after Israel and Iran exchanged fire early Monday in a flare-up that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a full-scale regional conflict, Iran's joint military command announced it was halting offensive operations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.