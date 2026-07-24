Tap Instagram To Connect With Youth Via Reels, Interactive Sessions: PM Modi Advises Ministers

Amid growing protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Union ministers to strengthen their outreach to young people by actively engaging on Instagram through Reels and interactive content.

During the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Modi urged his Cabinet colleagues to become more active on Instagram, stressing the platform's immense popularity among India's youth and its potential as a key channel for public engagement.

ALSO READ: Education Secretary Shifted Out Amid Massive Row Over NEET Paper Leak

Highlighting that crores of young Indians use Instagram every day, the Prime Minister urged ministers to leverage the platform not only to showcase the Centre's initiatives but also to engage directly with citizens, especially students, through interactive content.

Modi encouraged every minister to create short-form video content, including Reels, and hold interactive sessions to improve public engagement and make government communication more accessible to younger audiences.

Hours before the Cabinet meeting, Modi released a video message on social media, including Instagram, outlining the government's proposed measures to tackle examination-related malpractices.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's Big Message To Students Amid Protest: 'Those Who Harm Youth's Future Won't Be Spared'

He announced plans to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases and said the proposal would be placed before the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

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