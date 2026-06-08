Iran's IRGC Declares End Of Military Operations Against Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have declared an end to military operations against Israel, according to reports by Fars news agency on Monday.

The announcement follows renewed aggressions on both sides. Israel conducted fresh strikes on Beirut on Sunday, post which Iran retaliated.

“Following the aggressions and acts of mischief by the brutal Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the Dahieh area, carried out with the support of criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon, delivered a painful response to this regime,” Fars quoted the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters as saying.

US President Donald Trump has, since then, condemned the attacks multiple times, asking Iran and Israel to stop shooting at each other "immediately". Notably, the IRGC has warned of harsher attacks if Israel continues its offensive.

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There was no immediate response from Israel though, an unnamed Israeli military official earlier told Reuters news agency his country is prepared for a range of options in Iran from several days to "as long as it takes".

The war, which began on Feb. 28 after America and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, has waged on for 100 days, with an interim ceasefire agreement in place.

Trump has called on Iran to return to the negotiation table, while reiterating that Washington is close to reaching an agreement and warned that escalating tensions could derail the effort.

According to reports, the republican president was unhappy about Netanyahu's strikes on Beirut. He criticised the strikes saying he was "not happy about it".

Trump told Netanyahu during the call to hold off because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal", Axios reported, quoting a US official.

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