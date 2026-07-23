Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Boxing, Swimming, Para Powerlifting Headline India's Action In Glasgow

The Commonwealth Games 2026 move into their first full day of sporting action on Friday after an eventful opening day in Glasgow. India made a strong start in lawn bowls, with Putul Sonowal upsetting former world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles and Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki winning their women's pairs opener. The country also secured its first medal before a punch had been thrown, with top-seeded boxer Lovlina Borgohain earning a direct passage to the women's 75kg semifinals, guaranteeing at least a bronze under the Commonwealth Games boxing format.

Attention now shifts to Day 2, with Indian athletes competing across lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, boxing, swimming, para swimming and para powerlifting. While some of India's biggest stars are scheduled to compete later in the Games, Friday offers another busy day for the contingent as they continue their quest for medals.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule (IST)

2:30 PM – Artistic Gymnastics: Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification (Subdivision 1) – Tapeswaranath Das, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath, Tapan Mohanty, Yogeshwar Singh

3:40 PM – Swimming & Para Swimming: Men's 100m Freestyle S13 Heat 1 – R.V.V.B.K. Budigina

3:56 PM – Swimming: Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4 – Srihari Nataraj

5:40 PM – Para Powerlifting: Men's Lightweight – Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar

7:24 PM – Para Powerlifting: Women's Lightweight – Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi

7:30 PM – Lawn Bowls: Women's Pairs Sectional Play (Section B, Round 2) – Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki vs Thabelo Muvhango & Jacqui Janse van Rensburg (South Africa)

10:20 PM – Lawn Bowls: Men's Singles Sectional Play (Section D, Round 2) – Putul Sonowal vs Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands)

10:40 PM – Para Powerlifting: Women's Heavyweight – Kasthuri Rajamani

11:00 PM – Boxing: Men's 55kg Round of 32 – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Aaron Cullen (Scotland)

12:00 AM (July 25) – Para Swimming: Men's 100m Freestyle S13 Final – R.V.V.B.K. Budigina (subject to qualification)

12:29 AM (July 25) – Swimming: Men's 50m Backstroke Semifinals – Srihari Nataraj (subject to qualification)

12:29 AM (July 25) – Para Powerlifting: Men's Heavyweight – Jhandu Kumar, Sudhir

Glasgow is hosting the Games after Victoria, Australia, withdrew as host because of escalating costs. The Scottish city stepped in with a streamlined model featuring just 10 sports across four existing venues, making the 2026 edition significantly leaner than previous Commonwealth Games while aiming to ensure the event's long-term sustainability.

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