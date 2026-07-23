Ajman Becomes First UAE Emirate To Deploy Agentic AI For Govt Services

The first trade license renewal in the United Arab Emirates was completed by the Government of Ajman utilising agentic AI under a proactive, headless service model, doing away with the requirement for a conventional application procedure.

"This accomplishment reflects the Government of Ajman's commitment to translating the vision of our leadership into practical services that improve people's lives and support the business community," stated Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

With individuals at the centre of every choice and experience, artificial intelligence can speed up services, improve quality of life, and create a proactive government.

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“The launch of the first proactive, headless government service powered by Agentic AI is a practical step under the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme and reflects our people-first approach. We are developing AI models that serve society, improve decision-making, enhance the customer experience and support government integration within a framework of governance, trust, accountability and data protection,” Khaleej Times quoted the Crown Prince of Ajman as saying.

The system was created by the Department of Digital Ajman by supplying the digital infrastructure and support required for a model of government services that determines the needs of the customer, plans the service journey, requests approval, and coordinates processes across pertinent entities with the least amount of effort on the part of the customer.

The first stage is all about renewing commercial licenses through Ajman's Department of Economic Development. Before their license expires, customers are automatically informed and sent to the intelligent assistant in the unified AjmanOne government app to finish the renewal procedure.

When a valid commercial lease is required for the renewal of a trade license, the service also interfaces with the Planning Department and Ajman Municipality. Customers are guided through the process before the trade license renewal proceeds automatically if a lease renewal is necessary.

In addition to enhancing the business climate in the emirate, the project supports the UAE's national direction to implement Agentic AI to boost future readiness, economic growth, and human progress.

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According to the Department of Digital Ajman, the headless services paradigm guarantees a consistent customer experience while speeding up service development by enabling government services to function across current and future digital channels.

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