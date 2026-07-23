Delhi HC Appoints Judge Anu Grover Baliga To Head Fast-Track Court For Paper Leaks

The Delhi High Court has designated a special fast-track court at the Rouse Avenue Courts to exclusively hear criminal cases related to question paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations, in a move aimed at ensuring the speedy trial of such offences.

Judge Anu Grover Baliga has been appointed as the Special Judge to preside over the court. She is currently serving as District Judge (Commercial)-04 in the South-East District.

The court will exclusively deal with criminal cases arising from examination malpractices, including question paper leaks, cheating, impersonation and other fraudulent practices linked to recruitment and public examinations.

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The designation is part of a broader effort to expedite the prosecution of cases that have raised concerns over the integrity and credibility of competitive examinations across the country.

The special court will hear matters registered under the relevant provisions of law concerning paper leak incidents and the adoption of unfair means in public examinations.

The development comes amid heightened public scrutiny over examination irregularities and follows weeks of student protests in the national capital demanding stricter action against those involved in paper leaks and recruitment scams.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first public response to the ongoing protests, announced that dedicated fast-track courts would be established to prosecute cases involving paper leaks.

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The Delhi High Court's decision to designate a Special Judge is expected to strengthen that initiative by enabling faster adjudication of such cases and ensuring greater accountability in offences that undermine the fairness of public examinations and government recruitment processes.

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