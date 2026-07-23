R Madhavan Breaks Silence, Supports Students' Protest Over Education Reforms

Actor and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman R. Madhavan has voiced support for students protesting over alleged examination irregularities, including the reported NEET paper leak.

His statement comes amid a nationwide movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with students demanding greater transparency and accountability in the education system.

Madhavan Speaks on Students' Concerns

Madhavan said he understands the frustration being experienced by students and parents, stressing that India's education system should be built on fairness, trust and equal opportunity. According to the actor, incidents such as examination paper leaks damage public confidence and unfairly impact students who dedicate years of hard work to competitive exams.

He noted that education plays a defining role in shaping the future of young people, making it essential to protect the credibility of the examination process.

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Calls for Strict Action Against Those Responsible

The actor urged authorities to take swift and decisive action against everyone involved in the alleged examination irregularities. He said those found guilty should face strict consequences so that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

Madhavan also expressed confidence that the government would strengthen the system, improve safeguards and introduce corrective measures to restore faith in the examination process.

Message to Students: Don't Lose Hope

Addressing students directly, Madhavan encouraged them not to let the shortcomings of the system discourage them. He said their talent, determination and perseverance are stronger than temporary setbacks and urged them to continue working towards their goals with confidence.

He further praised students who have been peacefully demanding meaningful reforms while cautioning them against any attempts by vested interests to divert the movement from its original objective.

Statement Comes After Viral FTII Image

Madhavan's response came hours after a photograph from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) circulated widely on social media. The image showed the door outside the FTII chairman's office covered with a "Gayab" meme and a "NEET for Sale" poster, with students questioning his silence on the ongoing protests.



Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and Riteish Deshmukh, have also publicly expressed support for the students' demand for education reforms

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Lend Support To Students' Protests

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