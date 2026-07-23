'It's Done, Bro': Salman Khan Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Protest Over NEET Leak, Offers Food From Home

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has appealed to education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, saying that the issue has already received the attention of the country's top leadership.

In a message shared on social media, Salman urged both protesting students and Wangchuk to prioritise their health and well-being while expressing confidence that action would be taken against those responsible.

Salman's remarks came amid continued demonstrations demanding accountability and reforms following the alleged examination leak, which sparked widespread concern among students and parents across the country.

Salman Khan Asks Students to Return Home

Addressing students participating in the protest, Salman said that their education and safety should remain the highest priority. He also acknowledged the anxiety being faced by families during the ongoing demonstrations.

According to the actor, the matter has already reached the highest level of government, and he believes those responsible for the alleged leak will face strict action.

Salman added, "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

Message for Sonam Wangchuk

Salman directly addressed Sonam Wangchuk in his blog, urging him to end the protest and take care of his health. He suggested that Wangchuk preserve his energy for future causes if required, adding that he personally does not believe there will be a need to continue the current demonstration

In a light-hearted yet caring gesture, Salman even offered to send food from his home if Wangchuk was willing to eat, saying that it was time to look after himself.

Protest Continues Amid Calls for Accountability

The NEET paper leak controversy has triggered nationwide outrage, with students and education activists demanding a transparent investigation and stronger safeguards for competitive examinations. The issue has led to multiple protests, with demonstrators seeking accountability from the authorities and assurances that similar incidents will not occur in the future.

Salman's appeal adds another prominent voice to the ongoing public discussion. While expressing support for students' concerns, the actor emphasized that their safety, education, and peace of mind should remain the primary focus as the investigation into the alleged leak continues.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's First Reaction To CJP's Protest: 'Heart Goes Out To Students, and Families'

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