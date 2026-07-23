IRGC Threatens To Strike UK, Alleges Bases Being Used By US To Attack Iran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Gurad Corps (IRGC) threatened to strike the UK's airbases, stating that ""any base used to attack Iranian soil is a legitimate target" as per Tasnim News Agency reports on Thursday.

The IRGC stated that the US was using the Fairford air base in the UK to fly B-1 Lancer aircrafts, after the cruise missile reserves launched from vessels in the Indian Ocean were exahusted.

The IRGC alleged that the UK had a historic role along with "the most involvement in the recent attacks by the US against Iran", it warned the country not to "further burden its record."

Iran's military branch recently Iran's claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack on Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain on Tuesday.

As per Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC's Aerospace Force said it had destroyed the tech giant's facility, though the assertion has not been independently verified, and neither Amazon, Bahraini officials nor Washington had responded at the time of writing.

IRGC described the strike as part of a wider offensive against American-linked assets in the region.

ALSO READ: Iran Targets Amazon Data Infrastructure In Bahrain, Attacks US Military Base In Jordan

It claimed to have hit US military installations in Jordan, including a missile defence radar system and an Air Force F-15 fighter jet, framing the operation as an effort to dismantle regional radar and defence systems ahead of further drone and missile action.

The IRGC had claimed strikes on drone maintenance infrastructure at Bahrain's Sakhir Air Base on Monday, alongside vessel preparation facilities at Salman Port and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

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