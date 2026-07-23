CWG 2026: India Can Win 8-10 Weightlifting Medals, Coach Vijay Sharma Says

India's chief weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma is optimistic about the team's prospects at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying he expects the country's 11-member squad to win between eight and 10 medals.

He added that the lifters have trained well and are fully prepared for the competition.

"There's certainly pressure because of the high expectations. However, the team is preparing diligently. With 11 athletes participating, I'm optimistic that we can secure between 8 to 10 medals," Sharma said to ANI.

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Sharma also said the pleasant weather in Glasgow has worked in the team's favour, adding that the training camp in Birmingham helped the athletes acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the Games.

"The weather is actually quite pleasant. The Birmingham camp really helped the athletes adjust to these conditions. I'm expecting a very strong performance from them," he added.

Sharma also credited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for supporting the team's preparations.

He said the two committees have facilitated a 25-day training camp in Birmingham, giving the athletes enough time to acclimatise to the conditions and fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

"SAI and TOPS organised a 25-day camp for us in Birmingham. This has been instrumental in helping the athletes acclimatise and focus on their training."

"We've seen a significant improvement in their performance due to this camp, and I believe they will do exceptionally well and bring home as many medals as possible," Sharma concluded.

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India's 11-member weightlifting contingent will aim to live up to expectations of the coach will try to deliver a strong medal haul at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's brightest gold medal prospect in weightlifting is Mirabai Chanu, who will compete in the women's 48kg final on Sunday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. IST.