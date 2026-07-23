WTC Final 2027 Moved To The Oval After Lord's Pitch Comes Under ICC Scrutiny

The International Cricket Council and the England and Wales Cricket Board have confirmed that The Oval will host the 2027 World Test Championship Final, moving the marquee clash away from Lord's. The summit clash of the 2025-27 cycle will be played from June 9 to 13, with June 14 kept as the reserve day.

The decision marks a significant shift after Lord's staged the 2025 WTC Final and had been expected to host the event again in 2027. While the ICC did not explicitly cite a single reason for the venue change, concerns surrounding pitch quality at Lord's, along with scheduling pressures, are understood to have influenced the move. One of the biggest factors could be the scrutiny surrounding the Lord's surface after England's Test against New Zealand, which was rated "unsatisfactory" by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft.

The demerit point handed to Lord's remains on the venue's record for five years under the ICC's pitch and outfield monitoring process, with repeated offences carrying the risk of suspension from hosting international matches.

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The pitch in the New Zealand game produced excessive seam movement and inconsistent bounce, resulting in 33 wickets falling across the opening two days. The Marylebone Cricket Club has since begun reviewing and relaying its pitches.

Lord's also faces a demanding international schedule in 2027, with England set to host Bangladesh in a one-off Test before staging the second Ashes Test later that month. Moving the WTC Final to The Oval eases pressure on pitch preparation while allowing adequate turnaround between major fixtures.

The Oval, meanwhile, returns as a familiar venue for the championship decider after successfully hosting the 2023 final, where Australia defeated India. The surface received widespread praise for producing a balanced contest between bat and ball, while the match attracted strong attendances and broadcast audiences.

The World Test Championship, introduced by the ICC in 2019 to provide a pinnacle event for the longest format, will enter its fourth edition in 2027. England has hosted every final so far, with Southampton staging the inaugural final in 2021, followed by The Oval in 2023 and Lord's in 2025.

The 2027 final also carries added significance as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of Test cricket. The Oval occupies a special place in the game's history, having hosted the first Test match played in England in 1880, making it a fitting venue for the landmark occasion.

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