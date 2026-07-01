Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, IndiGo, NTPC, SAIL, Swiggy, IEX, Meesho

Shares of Infosys Ltd., Meesho Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), NTPC Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., and Power Finance Corporation Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are some notable earnings to look forward to and corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:



Earnings In Focus

ACC Limited | Acutaas Chemicals Limited | Apar Industries Limited | Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. | Atul Limited | Bank of Baroda | Bank of India | CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited | DCB Bank Limited | Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited | Ganesh Housing Limited | Greenply Industries Limited | Grindwell Norton Limited | Hindustan Zinc Limited | Jindal Steel Limited | Kfin Technologies Limited | Laurus Labs Limited | LMW Limited | Lodha Developers Limited | OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited | RattanIndia Power Limited | Steel Authority of India Limited | Sakar Healthcare Limited | Sapphire Foods India Limited | SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited | SBI Life Insurance Company Limited | Shakti Pumps (India) Limited | Sterlite Technologies Limited | V-Mart Retail Limited | Welspun Corp Limited | Wendt (India) Limited | ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited | REC Limited | Share India Securities Limited | Container Corporation of India Limited | Neogen Chemicals Limited | NTPC Limited | Shriram Finance Limited | CreditAccess Grameen Limited | Dalmia Bharat Limited | Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. | MosChip Technologies Limited | The New India Assurance Company Limited | Rajratan Global Wire Limited | Ramkrishna Forgings Limited | Tata Consumer Products Limited | WPIL Ltd.

Stocks In News

Swiggy: Board approved a 49.5% cap on aggregate foreign ownership.

CemIndia Projects: Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore through QIP and other modes.

Infosys: Board appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate until March 31, 2027. He will be appointed CEO and Managing Director from April 1, 2027.

Cyient: Agreed to acquire TAO Digital Solutions to strengthen its data, software engineering and AI capabilities. Completed buyback of 64 lakh shares.

ITC: Shareholders approved Hemant Bhargava's reappointment as Independent Director for five years from Dec. 20, 2026.

Power Finance Corporation: Approved raising borrowing limit to Rs 9 lakh crore.

Key Earnings Post Market Hours



Cyient (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit up 90% to Rs 104 crore versus Rs 54.8 crore.

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,076 crore versus Rs 1,927 crore.

Ebit up 20.1% to Rs 187 crore versus Rs 156 crore.

Margin at 9% versus 8.1%.

Other income at Rs 7 crore versus Rs 27 crore.

Q4 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs 71 crore.

Meesho (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net loss at Rs 132.8 crore versus loss of Rs 289.3 crore.

Revenue up 48.3% to Rs 3,713 crore versus Rs 2,504 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 224.7 crore versus loss of Rs 264.4 crore.

To invest Rs 75 crore in arm Meesho Groceries.

Motilal Oswal Financial (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit at Rs 1,273 crore versus loss of Rs 221.3 crore.

Total income up 27% to Rs 3,432 crore versus Rs 2,695 crore.

Sona BLW Precision (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 44.7% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 125 crore.

Revenue up 54% to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 851 crore.

Ebitda up 49.4% to Rs 302.4 crore versus Rs 202.4 crore.

Margin at 23.1% versus 23.8%.

IEX (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 11.6% to Rs 135 crore versus Rs 121 crore.

Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 157.9 crore versus Rs 141.8 crore.

Ebitda up 13.5% to Rs 130.9 crore versus Rs 115.3 crore.

Margin at 82.9% versus 81.3%.

Infosys (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 48,211 crore versus Rs 46,402 crore.

Ebit up 4.3% to Rs 10,163 crore versus Rs 9,743 crore.

Margin at 21.08% versus 20.99%.

Net profit down 8.6% to Rs 7,769 crore versus Rs 8,501 crore.

Appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate.

To appoint Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO from April 1.

InterGlobe Aviation (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net loss at Rs 238 crore versus profit of Rs 2,176 crore.

Revenue up 19.9% to Rs 24,584 crore versus Rs 20,496 crore.

Ebitda down 37.5% to Rs 3,267 crore versus Rs 5,226 crore.

Margin at 13.3% versus 25.5%.

EBITDAR down 34% to Rs 3,889 crore versus Rs 5,866 crore.

EBITDAR margin at 15.8% versus 28.6%.

IPO Listing

Caliber Mining & Logistics, which operates a large fleet of earth-moving equipment for coal extraction and overburden removal, is scheduled to list on July 24. The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 402–424 per share and was subscribed 146.64 times overall, led by qualified institutional buyers at 240.71 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 267.36 times and retail investors at 41.15 times.

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