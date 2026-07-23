India vs Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Brings Up First T20I Half-Century Off Just 18 Balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books with a breathtaking maiden T20I half-century, reaching the landmark in just 18 balls during India's chase against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The 15-year-old left-hander produced a fearless display of strokeplay to hand India a blazing start in the series and become the youngest player to score a T20I half-century.

Chasing a modest target of 126 after India's bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7, Sooryavanshi walked out with clear intent despite Abhishek Sharma falling cheaply at the other end. Returning to the venue where he had blasted 175 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year, the teenager looked completely at ease against Zimbabwe's pace attack from the outset.

After negotiating a quiet opening over from Blessing Muzarabani, Sooryavanshi shifted through the gears in spectacular fashion. He hammered Richard Ngarava for 20 runs in the second over, highlighted by a towering 100-metre pull over deep backward square leg, before adding another boundary through the covers and a clean strike over long-off.

The assault continued despite Muzarabani dismissing Sharma for 1 (8) in the third over. Both Brad Evans and Muzarabani we put under heavy fire as Sooryavanshi pierced the field with crisp boundaries and cleared the ropes with ease, racing to 32 from just 13 deliveries before moving into the forties with another flurry of attacking strokes.

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He eventually brought up his maiden international fifty off only 18 balls, having struck four fours and four sixes at a staggering strike rate of 263.

The landmark proved to be the final act of his innings. Looking to finish the chase quickly, Sooryavanshi attempted another big hit on the very next delivery but failed to middle a pitched-up ball from Ngarava, offering Ben Curran a comfortable catch in the deep. He departed to a standing ovation after a sensational 50 off just 19 deliveries.

Earlier, India's bowlers had laid the platform for the comfortable chase. Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav shared four wickets between them to trigger Zimbabwe's collapse, with the hosts restricted to 125/7 after opting to bat first. Mayank returned figures of 2/18, while Prince claimed 2/19 as India never allowed Zimbabwe to build sustained partnerships.

By the time Sooryavanshi departed, India had already broken the back of the chase, reaching 96/2 after 10 overs. Ishan Kishan kept the momentum going with a brisk 35 off 24 balls before captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 alongside Tilak Varma (6*) to take India home in just 13.2 overs. The seven-wicket victory marked Iyer's maiden win as captain, with India now taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a dominant all-round performance in Harare.

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