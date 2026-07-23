India Vs Zimbabwe: Mayank And Prince Yadav Run Through Hosts' Top Order In 1st T20I

India's new-look pace attack made an emphatic statement in the opening 10 overs of the first T20I against Zimbabwe, reducing the hosts to 46/4 after captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Making his return to the national side, Mayank Yadav needed just one delivery to make an impact. Bowling with his trademark pace, the fast bowler found Brian Bennett's outside edge with the very first ball of the match, with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan pouching it safely and pushing for a review to hand India the perfect start.

Zimbabwe briefly steadied through Ben Curran, but Prince Yadav struck immediately after being introduced into the attack. Bowling a sharp short-of-a-length delivery, he cramped Curran for room as the batter miscued a pull shot high towards midwicket, where teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed a safe catch.

Mayank continued to trouble the Zimbabwe batters with extra bounce and relentless pace. Dion Myers became his second victim after failing to deal with another hard-length delivery that climbed awkwardly, resulting in a simple catch inside the circle as India tightened their grip during the Powerplay.

ALSO READ | Lovlina Borgohain Assures India Of First Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Before Entering The Ring

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza attempted to rebuild the innings after the early collapse but found little respite against India's disciplined attack. Shivam Dube joined the party by dismissing the experienced all-rounder, who miscued an attempted pull after the ball held up slightly off the surface, leaving the hosts struggling at 32/4.

By the end of the 10-over mark, Zimbabwe had crawled to 46/4, with India's bowlers conceding boundaries sparingly and maintaining relentless pressure throughout the innings. Mayank finished his opening spell with figures of 2/10 from three overs, while Prince returned 1/5 from two overs to underline India's dominance.

The visitors fielded a significantly revamped XI from their previous T20I assignment in England. Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned to open the batting, Ashok Sharma was handed his international debut, while Mayank and Prince Yadav led the pace attack with several senior fast bowlers rested for the tour. India will now look to press home their advantage and restrict Zimbabwe to a below-par total on a surface that has already offered enough assistance for the seamers.

ALSO READ | 'How Do You Dishonour The Contract?' Dinesh Karthik Rebuts Alastair Cook On Jacob Bethell

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.