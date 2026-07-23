'How Do You Dishonour The Contract?' Dinesh Karthik Rebuts Alastair Cook On Jacob Bethell

The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the world's premier T20 franchise competition, attracting young cricketers from across the globe who want to be part of the tournament.

For many, even a spot on the bench is considered valuable because it offers the chance to train alongside some of the sport's biggest names, learn from elite coaches and gain first-hand experience of top-level professional cricket.

The exposure these players get is widely regarded as a key part of their overall development.

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However, not everyone agrees with that approach. During IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Jacob Bethell faced criticism from former England captain Alastair Cook for staying with the franchise despite limited playing opportunities.

Cook argued that Bethell would have been better served playing county cricket in preparation for England's Test series against New Zealand. Bethell, however, chose to stay with RCB and was eventually drafted into the playing XI after Phil Salt was sidelined with an injury.

The debate resurfaced recently during a discussion on the Stick To Cricket podcast featuring RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik and Director of Cricket at RCB, Mo Bobat, alongside Cook, Michael Vaughan, David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell, where the 22-year-old's decision to remain with the franchise once again became a talking point.

Backing the young England batter, Karthik defended Bethell's choice to stay with RCB throughout IPL 2026, saying players should honour the contracts they commit to.

"You say he was sitting there warming the bench. He has a contract in place with RCB, which he has decided to be part of. How do you dishonour the contract which he has chosen to be part of?"

"How do you dishonour it because he is warming the bench? So if every player decided to do that - 'If you drop me, I am going back home' - then we will have only 11 players in our environment. I know he should take a decision. You know Phil Salt is here."

"I might not play, so I should get back home. Say it not before the season, but before you put your name in the auction. Choose then, and if you get here, decide to play. You can't say, 'Oh, I am not playing, I want to go home,'" Karthik said in a podcast."

While Mo Bobat stressed that Bethell eventually got his chance in the season, where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood.

Alastair Cook's Opinion on Jacob Bethell

On the other hand, Cook said Bethell's priority should have been England's Test season, insisting that international cricket comes before the IPL.

"Then he came back and did not score any runs in the first two Tests. What I'm saying is, I think this is where it's really important. I'm here for the Test match in a week's time, and one of our No. 3 players is sitting on the bench," Cook said.

"I think it's really important that English cricket is more important than the IPL or a franchise. That's what I think, and apparently, I'm not allowed to think it because the IPL is the best tournament in the world," the former skipper added.

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The former England captain reiterated that England's success remained his priority, not the experience Bethell was accumulating as an unused member of RCB's squad.

"So I'm taking it that Jacob Bethell, who sat on the bench the year before and learnt from all those players, is now also sitting on the bench and not playing."

"I'm sitting here going, my No. 3 for the side I actually really want to win, which is England - no disrespect to RCB and all those franchises - I want England to be the most successful side," the 41-year-old concluded.

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