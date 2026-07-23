'Selfie Video': Google Adds New Option To Log Into Your Accounts

Google has introduced a new method for users to log into their accounts, which involves filming a selfie video of themselves, according to a blog post from the company on Wednesday.

This method may come in handy for those who are unable to log into their account through other means such as password, e-mail, phone number, two-step verification or biometrics.

This new avenue for logging in involves users shooting a video of themselves while looking into their device's camera and undertaking short head movements so that the recording can capture different angles of their head.

Those who have difficulties signing in can film another selfie video and have Google compare footage of the two videos and verify it for authenticity and sign the user in, once it confirms their identity.

To integrate the feature, users need to visit the Security & sign in section and tap the 'Selfie video' section under the 'how you sign in to Google' section and click on 'Add selfie for sign-in'. Google recommends doing the sign-in via a device with a camera, an updated Chrome browser and without a hat, mask or glasses.

Users can delete the video whenever they wish to, with Google stating that it is "encrypted at rest".

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The company also stated that it employs measures against malicious actors attempting to exploit the method using deepfake videos. These include the aforementioned movements along with other measures designed to screen for suspicious login attempts.

Outside of logging in, users can use the selfie videos to make AI content that looks and sounds like them. Users can check their eligibility for this login feature by visiting g.co/signin-selfie.

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