Petition Seeking Argentina's FIFA World Cup Ban Closes In On Guinness World Record

Argentina's campaign at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup may have ended with a runners-up finish, but the fallout from the tournament continues to dominate headlines.

An online petition demanding that Argentina be barred from future editions of the FIFA World Cup has attracted a staggering 23,316,108 signatures, making it one of the most-signed petitions in history. The figure has far surpassed the organisers' original target of five million signatures and now sits within touching distance of a Guinness World Record.

The current record for the most-signed petition belongs to the Jubilee 2000 movement, which called for the cancellation of debt owed by the world's poorest countries before the turn of the millennium. That campaign attracted 24,319,181 signatures, meaning the petition against Argentina is now just over one million signatures short of surpassing the mark.

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The surge in support for the petition comes after Argentina's World Cup campaign divided opinion despite the team's impressive performances on the pitch.

La Albiceleste enjoyed a remarkable run at the tournament, winning seven of their eight matches. The Lionel Messi-led side's only defeat came in the final against Spain. Argentina scored 19 goals during the tournament, the second-highest tally behind England and France, who each netted 20.

Argentina also earned praise for their resilience, edging past Cabo Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England in hard-fought knockout matches to reach the final.

Off the pitch, however, their campaign was overshadowed by repeated controversies. Critics accused the team of adopting an overly physical style of play throughout the tournament, while allegations also surfaced that referees had been lenient towards Argentine players in several matches.

The situation worsened after Argentina's 0-1 defeat to Spain in the final, with the on-field conduct of several Argentine players drawing widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike.

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Despite its massive public backing, the petition carries no official authority. Its organisers have clarified that it has no affiliation with FIFA, the Argentine Football Association (AFA), any national federation or the players mentioned, and does not represent any official decision by world football's governing body.

As a result, the campaign is unlikely to have any direct impact on Argentina's participation in future World Cups.

In a separate development, FIFA has launched an investigation into the clashes involving Spanish and Argentine players during the World Cup final. Argentina defenders Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes, along with members of the team's coaching staff, are reportedly among those under scrutiny over their conduct during and after the match.

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