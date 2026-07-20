'Classless': Argentina Players Slammed For Turning Their Backs While Spain Lifted FIFA World Cup Trophy

Argentina's national team are facing criticism for their conduct after their defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with several fans and pundits raising questions about the team's post-match behaviour.

According to Goal.com, the runners-up faced a lot of backlash after several players walked away during Spain's trophy celebrations, while sections of the Argentine supporters chanted Lionel Messi's name as Spain's captain Rodrigo Hernandez received the Golden Ball award.

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Spain put on a clinical show as they beat the defending champions Argentina by 1-0 after extra time in New Jersey on Sunday.

Spanish forward Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of the match, helping La Roja lift their second FIFA World Cup title, which also extends their unbeaten run to 38 matches, the longest by a European men's national team.

The post-match ceremony soon became a talking point, after collecting their runners-up medals, several Argentina players moved away from the presentation area instead of remaining near the podium as Spain prepared to lift the trophy.

The gesture drew attention as Spain's players had applauded the Argentine squad during the medal presentation.

The atmosphere grew more charged when Rodri was named the tournament's Golden Ball winner. As the Spanish midfielder stepped forward to receive the award, chants of "Messi, Messi" echoed from sections of the Argentina supporters inside the stadium, briefly overshadowing the presentation.

The incidents drew sharp criticism from broadcaster Adrian Durham on talkSPORT.

"No class whatsoever. They've been absolutely shocking. They've been a total disgrace here today. The fans, we think, have been brilliant. But even during the trophy lift, when Rodri went up to get the best player in the tournament trophy, the fans were singing Messi's name, and they were singing Argentina as well," Durhan said.

"They simply cannot accept that Argentina were beaten in the World Cup final," he added.

Durham also argued that Argentina's run in the tournament was aided by several favourable moments along the way.

"Argentina are a total embarrassment to the game, an embarrassment to the World Cup. In fact, they have been an embarrassment all along, really, apart from that 20 minutes against England," he added.

"Drawn in the easiest group in World Cup history, made hard work in the knockouts against Cape Verde, needed Egypt to grab defeat from the jaws of victory to get through to the quarters, where Switzerland shot themselves in the foot with a needless red card," said Durham.

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"England in the semis were on top, handed it on a plate to Argentina, who came here to the final and totally embarrassed themselves. Let's face it, they have had Argentina, a ridiculous list of decisions come their way in this tournament," he concluded.

The tension was very evident even before the medal presentation as Argentina's frustrations spilled over after the final whistle, with Leandro Paredes being sent off following a physical confrontation involving Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi.