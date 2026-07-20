Kylian Mbappe Beats Lionel Messi To FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, Caps Record-Breaking Campaign

Spain may have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final, but it was France captain Kylian Mbappe who finished the tournament as its leading scorer. Despite Les Bleus bowing out to eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals and losing a thrilling third-place playoff to England, Mbappe's remarkable campaign saw him claim the Golden Boot for a second successive World Cup.

The 27-year-old ended the tournament with 10 goals and four assists in eight appearances, directly contributing to 14 goals. He hit the ground running in the tournament with back-to-back braces against Senegal and Iraq before turning provider with two assists against Norway. Mbappe added another double against Sweden in the Round of 32, scored the winner against Paraguay in the last 16, produced a goal and an assist against Morocco in the quarter-finals and rounded off his campaign with two goals and an assist in France's 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff.

The race for the Golden Boot went down to the final round of games. Mbappe and Argentina captain Lionel Messi entered the closing stages tied on eight goals, with Messi ahead on assists. However, Mbappe's brace against England lifted him to 10 goals, while Messi failed to add to his tally in Argentina's extra-time defeat to Spain in the final, handing the Frenchman the award.

ALSO READ | Spain Outclass Messi's Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Torres Hammers Only Goal In Extra-Time

Records Rewritten

Mbappe's performances also rewrote the World Cup record books. His 10-goal haul made him the first player since Gerd Muller in 1970 to score double figures at a single men's FIFA World Cup, while he also became the first footballer to win back-to-back Golden Boots, having previously finished as the tournament's top scorer in Qatar in 2022.

The France captain also became the men's FIFA World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer, taking his career tally to 22 goals to move past Lionel Messi (21) and Miroslav Klose (16). Remarkably, he reached the milestone in just 22 World Cup appearances, averaging a goal per game across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions.

Mbappe also extended his record for the most non-penalty goals in men's World Cup history with 19, while retaining the mark for the most goals scored in World Cup finals, courtesy of his exploits in the 2018 and 2022 title matches.

Although France fell short of another appearance in the final, Mbappe once again underlined why he is regarded as one of world football's premier forwards, combining ruthless finishing with consistency to end North America 2026 with another World Cup Golden Boot award.

Below are the final FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings, with Mbappe finishing comfortably ahead of Lionel Messi after a sensational 10-goal campaign:

Rank Player Team Goals Assists 1 Kylian Mbappe France 10 4 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 4 3 Jude Bellingham England 7 1 4 Erling Haaland Norway 7 0 5 Ousmane Dembele France 6 2 6 Harry Kane England 6 1 7 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 5 1 8 Ismaila Sarr Senegal 4 1 9 Julian Quinones Mexico 4 1 10 Vinicius Junior Brazil 4 1

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: A Statistical Breakdown Of The Final As Spain Dominate Argentina

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.