Spain Outclass Messi's Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Torres Hammers Only Goal In Extra-Time

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup champions for the second time after substitute Ferran Torres struck in extra time to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Torres, introduced in the 62nd minute, scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, converting Nico Williams' headed cutback from close range to finally beat an inspired Emiliano Martinez. The victory saw Spain add to their maiden World Cup triumph in 2010 while ending Argentina's reign as world champions.

Spain dominated possession from the opening whistle but found Martinez in exceptional form. The Argentina goalkeeper produced a string of fine saves to deny Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Torres, keeping Lionel Scaloni's side level despite sustained Spanish pressure.

Argentina's task became increasingly difficult after Enzo Fernandez was sent off in second-half stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card, forcing the defending champions to play the entirety of extra time with 10 men.

Spain thought they had taken the lead in the 96th minute when Nico Williams bundled home from close range, only for VAR to rule out the goal after Mikel Merino was adjudged to have fouled Nicolas Otamendi in the build-up.

The breakthrough eventually arrived just after the interval in extra time. Williams chased down a deep cross on the left flank and headed it back from the byline, where an unmarked Torres fired past Martinez from close range to spark Spanish celebrations.

Argentina's problems had begun before halftime when defender Lisandro Martinez was forced off injured and replaced by Nicolas Otamendi. Cristian Romero also failed to finish the match after suffering an injury later in the contest.

Rodri dictated proceedings in midfield as Spain largely neutralised Argentina's attack. Lionel Messi's effort in the 117th minute proved to be Argentina's only shot of the entire 120-minute contest, underlining Spain's dominance.

(This is a developing story)

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