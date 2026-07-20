Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Q1 Results Live Updates: Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Others To Report June Quarter Earnings Today

Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Sobha, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company and 40+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Q1 Results Live Updates: Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Others To Report June Quarter Earnings Today
Q1 Results Today Live: Paytm, UltraTech Cement will declare its June quarter earnings on July 20
15 minutes ago

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 20, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as One 97 Communications (Paytm), UltraTech Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, and others are set to declare their Q1 scorecards today. 

At least 45+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweight UltraTech Cement and fintech giant Paytm ahead of the earnings scorecard. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Jul 20, 2026 11:55 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Key List Of Companies To Report Q1 Scores Today

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Major Blue-Chip Names To Report Q1 scorecards

 

Key List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 20

  • UltraTech Cement
  • One 97 Communications (Paytm)
  • Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)
  • Sobha
  • Mahindra Logistics
  • Shyam Metalics & Energy
  • JP Power
  • Transformers & Rectifiers (India)

Jul 20, 2026 11:39 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Over 45 companies to report earnings

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: At least 45 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweight UltraTech Cement and fintech giant Paytm ahead of the earnings scorecard. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Jul 20, 2026 11:24 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 20, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as One 97 Communications (Paytm), UltraTech Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, and others are set to declare their Q1 scorecards today. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Slumps Below 24,200, Sensex Slumps 600 Points; HDFC Bank Slips 5% After Q1 Results

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Slumps Below 24,200, Sensex Slumps 600 Points; HDFC Bank Slips 5% After Q1 Results

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com