Q1 Results Live Updates: Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Others To Report June Quarter Earnings Today

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 20, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as One 97 Communications (Paytm), UltraTech Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, and others are set to declare their Q1 scorecards today.

At least 45+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweight UltraTech Cement and fintech giant Paytm ahead of the earnings scorecard. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, July 20, 2026.