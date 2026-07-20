Q1 Results Today: UltraTech Cement, Paytm, Indian Overseas Bank Among 45+ Companies Announcing Q1FY27 Earnings

More than 45 listed companies will publish their Q1FY27 earnings on July 20, placing the spotlight on their April–June quarter performance. Market participants will be watching the numbers closely for signs of earnings strength and business momentum.

Several companies have lined up post-earnings conference calls, where management teams will discuss their quarterly performance with investors and analysts.

Investors will closely monitor management commentary on demand trends, margins, input costs, loan growth, asset quality and business outlook, as these are expected to influence stock movements in Monday's trading session.

Key List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 20

UltraTech Cement

One 97 Communications (Paytm)

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Sobha

Mahindra Logistics

Shyam Metalics & Energy

JP Power

Transformers & Rectifiers (India)

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 20

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.

Alkali Metals Ltd.

Anubhav Plast Ltd.

Aurum PropTech Ltd.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd.

California Software Company Ltd.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.

CSM Technologies Ltd.

Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltd.

D.P. Abhushan Ltd.

Dynamic Cables Ltd.

Grand Foundry Ltd.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Hawa Engineers Ltd.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd.

Indian Overseas Bank

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

National Standard (India) Ltd.

One 97 Communications Ltd.

Premier Capital Services Ltd.

Rajoo Engineers Ltd.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Rallis India Ltd.

Advit Jewels Ltd.

Regency Fincorp Ltd.

SG Mart Ltd.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.

SML Mahindra Ltd.

Sobha Ltd.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.

Steel Exchange India Ltd.

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd.

Super Sales India Ltd.-$

Swaraj Engines Ltd.

Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Swarna Securities Ltd.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Venus Remedies Ltd.

Vimta Labs Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Q1FY27 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated June 1, UltraTech Cement said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 20 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Indian Overseas Bank Q1FY27 Results: Date

Indian Overseas Bank is set to place its unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 before its Board of Directors at a meeting scheduled for July 20.

Paytm Q1FY27 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated July 15, One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 20 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

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