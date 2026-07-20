IndiGo To Place Order For Over 1,000 Aircraft Engines With CFM International

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced it will place an order with CFM International for more than 1,000 engines to power its 510 A320 neo family planes.

IndiGo and CFM International, an equal joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the order at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK.

The order for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft will also be the "largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM International," a release said on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

A320 neo family planes include A320 neos, A321 neos and A321 XLRs. All are narrow-body aircraft.

CFM International would also provide extensive support to the airline in establishing its engine MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in Bengaluru.

Besides, it will provide support to the IndiGo fleet through long-term material services agreement, including supply of spare parts.

Currently, IndiGo has an operational fleet of over 400 planes and over 900 Airbus aircraft are on order.

"CFM has been a trusted partner in our growth journey since 2016, supporting a fleet that now exceeds 375 A320/321Family aircraft. The LEAP engine's industry-leading proven reliability makes it the ideal choice to support our scale, operational resilience and sustainability ambitions," IndiGo CEO Designate Willie Walsh said.

IndiGo has been a customer of CFM International for 10 years.

In 2016, the airline operated a sub-fleet of Airbus A320 ceo family aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines and in 2019, the airline ordered LEAP-1A engines for their newest fleet of Airbus A320/321 neo family aircraft.

India is the third largest market for CFM International, with 5 Indian carriers operating more than 400 LEAP-powered aircraft and 2,000 engines on order.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr said that with a strong installed base, manufacturing in Pune, a broad local supplier network, and advanced engineering in Bengaluru, we remain committed to supporting IndiGo's growth and expanding our presence in India.

"As one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, India is of strategic importance to Safran. Through our continued investments in the country, particularly in LEAP engine production and MRO capabilities, we are strengthening our long-term commitment to supporting IndiGo's remarkable growth and to contributing to the development of Indian aerospace industry," Safran CEO Olivier Andries said.

Meanwhile, many planes are grounded due to issues with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

Earlier in the day, Honeywell Aerospace announced that IndiGo has selected its avionics and power systems for 810 new Airbus A320 neo family aircraft that are to be delivered in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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