Transformers And Rectifiers India Shares Fall Over 6% After Q1 Profit Declines

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) fell over 6% after the company announced its Q1FY27 results. The stock opened in red at Rs 311.15 which was the intraday low at 6.7%.

TARIL reported an 8.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.5 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 67.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operations, however, rose 8.1% to Rs 572 crore from Rs 529 crore a year earlier. Operating performance remained positive, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increasing 5.8% to Rs 93.3 crore, against Rs 88.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Ebitda margin narrowed by 40 basis points to 16.3% from 16.7%, as operating profit growth lagged the increase in revenue.

Satyen J. Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO in a press note said, "We have begun FY27 on a steady footing, supported by healthy project execution and sustained demand across the power sector. Our record order book and strong order inflows reflect the trust our customers continue to place in TARIL and provide us with strong visibility for the coming quarters. While the ongoing expansion at our Changodar facility temporarily moderated revenue growth during the quarter, it is a strategic investment that will significantly enhance our manufacturing capabilities and support future demand."

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) Share Price Today

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 6.73% to Rs 311.15 apiece intraday on Tuesday. It pared losses to trade 4.53% lower at Rs 318.50 apiece, as of 10:15 am. This compares to a 0.19% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 37.79% in the last 12 months and risen 11.55% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.48 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.62.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one maintain a "hold", and two maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 380.25 implies an upside of 19.3%

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