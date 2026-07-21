Avengers: Doomsday Shatters Advance Booking Records With $10 Million In 12-Hour Pre-Sales

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday has crossed $10 million in advance ticket sales within 12 hours of bookings opening, months ahead of its theatrical release. Tickets are currently available only at a limited number of premium-format theatres across the US.

The strong advance sales reflects the high anticipation for the next Avengers film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18.

Limited bookings, record-breaking response

Pre-bookings for Avengers: Doomsday started just after the trailer of the film was released on Monday. However, ticket sales are currently restricted to Infinity Vision, Disney's newly introduced premium large-screen format, and only a small percentage of theatres have opened bookings so far

According to Sacnilk, the film collected $10.5 million in pre-sales within 12 hours, even though only around 10% of the total available screens were included in the initial rollout. The impressive figures suggest strong audience demand well ahead of the film's release.

Infinity Vision

Infinity Vision is Disney's latest exhibition format to elevate the theatrical viewing experience. The company is expected to rely on the format for several upcoming tentpole releases, especially as competition for IMAX screens continues.

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Robert Downey Jr. returns

One of the biggest attractions of Avengers: Doomsday is the return of Robert Downey Jr. to MCU. Known for portraying Iron Man for more than a decade, Robert Downey Jr. will now take on the role of Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film brings back Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Its cast features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and others.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Unites MCU's Avengers, X-Men Against Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom

Test For Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be a pivotal release for Marvel Studios after a mixed box office run in recent years. While Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine were commercial successes, several other MCU films underperformed.

The film's strong advance ticket sales point to strong early demand ahead of its December 18 release. It is also set for a major box office clash with Dune: Part III.

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