Accenture Taps Ex-McKinsey Partner Pradeep Prabhala To Helm India Market Unit

Global technology consulting and professional services firm Accenture has appointed former McKinsey & Company partner Pradeep Prabhala as the lead for its India Market Unit, effective Sept. 1, as the company sharpens its focus on artificial intelligence (AI)-led transformation and India's fast-growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem.

In his new role, Prabhala will work with clients to accelerate AI and data adoption, improve productivity and support enterprise transformation. He will also help multinational companies establish and expand GCCs in India, which Accenture views as a strategic growth area.

Accenture Bets on AI-Led Growth in India

The leadership appointment comes as enterprises across sectors increase investments in AI, cloud technologies and data-driven transformation. India has also emerged as one of the world's largest GCC hubs, prompting global consulting firms to strengthen their presence in the country.

"India is a strategic market for Accenture, and we are focused on accelerating growth here. As clients deepen their focus on technology-led reinvention and unlocking new value from data and AI, we see tremendous opportunity to help them lead," said Arundhati Chakraborty, Global Lead, Finance & GCC and Executive Sponsor – India Market Unit at Accenture, PTI reported.

The company expects Prabhala to play a key role in helping organisations adopt AI at scale while supporting multinational companies looking to build or expand their India-based capability centres.

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Prabhala Brings More Than Two Decades of Consulting Experience

Prabhala joins Accenture from McKinsey & Company, where he led the firm's consumer practice in India and its agriculture business across Asia.

He has over 20 years of consulting experience spanning artificial intelligence, digital transformation, commercial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain transformation and sustainability.

Before joining McKinsey, he spent nearly a decade at Monitor Deloitte, advising companies on growth strategy, market expansion and business transformation across multiple geographies.

He began his professional journey at Hindustan Unilever, where he was part of the founding team that built the company's modern trade business in India.

Active Investor in AI and Deep-Tech Startups

Alongside his corporate leadership roles, Prabhala is an early-stage investor in AI, enterprise software and deep-tech startups across India and the United States.

He has also been named an incoming Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Fellow and Salzburg Fellow, reflecting his involvement beyond the corporate sector.

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GCC Expansion Continues to Drive Demand

Accenture's appointment comes at a time when multinational companies are expanding their Global Capability Centres in India to support innovation, product engineering and digital operations rather than just back-office functions.

The growing adoption of AI across industries has also increased demand for consulting firms that can help enterprises modernise operations and improve productivity. By appointing Prabhala to lead its India Market Unit, Accenture is strengthening its leadership team to capitalise on opportunities in one of its fastest-growing markets while supporting clients through the next phase of AI-led business transformation.

(With PTI inputs.)

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