Accenture Raises Buyback Target To $7.5 Billion; Stock Jumps In Pre-Market Trade

Accenture shares climbed about 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the global IT services company increased its fiscal 2026 share repurchase target by $2 billion, taking the total planned buyback to $7.5 billion.

The enhanced repurchase programme represents a 62% year-on-year increase and will be executed by Aug. 31, 2026, under the share repurchase authority approved by the company's Board of Directors in September 2025.

The additional $2 billion comes on top of the $300 million Accenture had already earmarked for repurchases during the current quarter, lifting its expected fourth-quarter buybacks to $2.3 billion.

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"Our strong liquidity profile and robust cash generation give us significant financial flexibility to act with conviction on behalf of our shareholders," Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said.

"Accenture is at the center of AI-driven reinvention, and we do not believe our current share price reflects that position or the strength of our business fundamentals," she added.

The company said it has already returned $8.2 billion to shareholders this fiscal year through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. With the revised buyback plan, total shareholder returns in fiscal 2026 are expected to reach $11.5 billion, marking an increase of more than 38% from a year earlier.

Accenture also said roughly $1 billion of repurchase capacity will remain under its existing authorisation after the planned buybacks are completed. The company intends to seek additional approval from its Board in September 2026 to extend its capital return programme further.

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The announcement underscores Accenture's confidence in its cash-generating ability and long-term growth prospects, particularly as enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives.

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