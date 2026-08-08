Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

'Will Not Be Charged...': PhonePe CEO's Big Statement For Users Amid UPI Fee Speculation

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam confirms that UPI payments will remain free for Indian consumers, dismissing concerns about potential charges for digital transactions.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
'Will Not Be Charged...': PhonePe CEO's Big Statement For Users Amid UPI Fee Speculation
UPI Transactions Will Remain Free For Indian Consumers, Confirms PhonePe CEO
Photo: NDTV Profit
  • PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam confirmed UPI payments will remain free for consumers
  • Payments Council of India stated consumers and small merchants will face no UPI charges
  • Lok Sabha passed a bill allowing banks to levy fees on some electronic payment modes
Who will cover the costs if UPI remains free for users?

PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said UPI will remain free for Indian consumers, dismissing concerns that users could be charged for digital payments. Nigam said consumers would not have to pay any fee for making UPI transactions. 

In a post on X, Nigam wrote, "UPI is and will remain free for all Indian Consumers! ‘Consumers will NOT BE CHARGED anything for making UPI payments."

The Payments Council of India on Friday said consumers and small merchants will continue to enjoy free Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services even as the Lok Sabha passed a Bill to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

ALSO READ: Who Bears The Cost Of UPI Payments? The MDR Debate Explained

The statement comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed a Bill to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which authorises the government to permit banks and other service providers to levy charges on payments through UPI and other notified electronic payment modes.

In a post on X, the association said, "UPI has always been free for consumers since its launch in 2016. Every Indian can continue making instant digital payments without paying any transaction charges."

Clarifying the ongoing debate around UPI charges, Payments Council of India said small merchants, including kirana stores, will also continue to accept UPI payments without paying the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR).

It said the recent discussions are centred on developing a sustainable financial model to support the infrastructure behind UPI, which has evolved into the world's largest real-time payment system, while ensuring that consumers and small businesses remain protected.

ALSO READ: MDR May Be Back For UPI: Who Will Pay, How It Works & What's Next

(with inputs from PTI)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Jindal Stainless Sets Aug 21 as record date for FY26 Dividend

Jindal Stainless Sets Aug 21 as record date for FY26 Dividend

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com