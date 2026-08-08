Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 1: Family Drama Opens In Cinemas

Ohh My Dog opened to a modest start at the Indian box office on Friday. The family drama released across limited screens, with its Day 1 domestic earnings making up its worldwide total as overseas collections are yet to come in.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 1

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ohh My Dog collected Rs 85 lakh net in India on Day 1 (first Friday). The film also recorded an India gross collection of Rs 1.02 crore on its opening day.

The latest box office figures indicate that the movie has earned a worldwide gross of Rs 1.02 crore, with overseas collections currently at Rs 0. The final Day 1 numbers may see minor changes once the complete collections are reported.

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Ohh My Dog Day 1 Occupancy And Show Count

As per Sacnilk, Ohh My Dog was screened across 844 shows on its opening day. The film registered an overall 20% occupancy during its first day in theatres.

The occupancy figures reflect the audience turnout across its theatrical run on Friday, while the show count highlights the scale of its release.

Box Office Summary

Trade estimates shared by Sacnilk show that Ohh My Dog collected Rs 1.02 crore gross and Rs 85 lakh net in India on Day 1. With no overseas collections reported so far, the film's worldwide gross total also stands at Rs 1.02 Crore after its opening day.

The movie has completed its first day in cinemas with a total India net collection of Rs 85 lakh, while its worldwide earnings are expected to change as additional markets report their figures.

About Ohh My Dog

Ohh My Dog is a family drama that revolves around the emotional bond between a young boy and a dog. The film explores themes of friendship, love, and companionship while following their heartwarming journey. Designed as a family entertainer, the movie combines emotional storytelling with light-hearted moments, making it suitable for audiences of all ages.

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