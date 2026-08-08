Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Answers Rishabh Pant's Land Plea — Here's His Response

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said officials would contact Rishabh Pant and extend all possible assistance in accordance with the rules after the cricketer sought his help in acquiring land in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's request for help in acquiring land in the state, saying officials have been instructed to look into the matter. "Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world," Dhami said in his response to Pant.

Addressing Pant's request for assistance with the land acquisition process, Dhami said instructions were being issued to the officials concerned.

"They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," the chief minister said. Dhami's response follows Pant's public appeal seeking the state government's assistance with buying land in Uttarakhand.

What Rishabh Pant Had Asked For

Pant had approached Dhami through a post on social media platform X, saying he wanted to shift his base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and build his first home in his native state.

The cricketer said he had been trying to acquire land in Uttarakhand for around three years but had been unable to find a suitable property and faced difficulties getting clarity on the process.

Pant said he wanted to move back to Uttarakhand to live among his “Pahadi people” and contribute to the state. “I love my Uttarakhand,” he wrote while asking Dhami to intervene in the matter.

Pant also referred to the possibility of being given land in recognition of representing the state at the international level, but clarified that he was willing to purchase it from the government at the applicable rates. He said acquiring the land would allow him to build his first house in Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ: 'A Gift Would Be Lovely, But...': Rishabh Pant Asks Uttarakhand CM For Help Buying Land

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