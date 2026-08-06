Five Stocks To Buy Today: Vedanta, RBL Bank, Belrise Industries Among Others | August 6

Stock market experts and research analysts have recommended five stocks for investors to keep a tab on Thursday, including Belrise Industries Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Capri Global Capital Ltd. and others.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Belrise Industries (CMP: Rs 241.89)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities recommends buying Belrise at the current market price of Rs 241.89. The analyst sees an upside of up to 6.42% with the target price set at Rs 257. If the stock falls below Rs 228, Rajani has advised investors to book their losses.

RBL Bank (CMP: Rs 389.80)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager and Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One recommends buying RBL Bank at Rs 385. Krishan has a TP range of Rs 400-410 for the stock, implying an upside of between 3.90% and 6.49%. He advised investors to book their losses at Rs 375.

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Capri Global Capital (CMP: Rs 238.20)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital has a 'buy' call on CGCL. He advised buying the stock at Rs 236.5, with a potential upside of 6.55% at a TP of Rs 252. He advised investors to book their losses at Rs 228.

HEG (CMP: Rs 686.05)

Vinay Rajani has a 'buy' call on HEG, with an entry level of Rs 686.2. The analyst sees an upside of up to 7.11% with the target price set at Rs 735. If the stock falls below Rs 686.20, Rajani has advised investors to book their losses.

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 277)

Gaurav Sharma advises traders to buy Vedanta at the Rs 276 level. He has set Rs 290 as the target price for the stock, implying a potential upside of up to Rs 5.07%. If the stock falls to Rs 270 level, the expert recommends booking your losses.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

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