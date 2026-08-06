Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 6

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Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks pared their opening gains on Wednesday to end with minor gains after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, as policymakers assessed risks from volatile energy prices and the Middle East conflict.

The Nifty 50 closed 9.75 points, or 0.04%, higher at 24,624.65. The Sensex gained 152.05 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 78,581.

US Market Recap

S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit fresh records at the opening bell on Wednesday while Nasdaq continuned to surge, despite chip stocks witnessing sell-offs. Positive investor sentiment translated to a rally of the indices after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington made headway in negotiations with Iran and Oman to permit more ships to cross the vital Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 6: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,700 Breakout Amid Positive Global Cues | Key Levels To Watch

Earnings And Updates

Godrej Agrovet Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 16.2% to Rs. 135 crore versus Rs. 161 crore.

Revenue up 9.2% to Rs. 2,855 crore versus Rs. 2,614 crore.

Ebitda down 10.9% to Rs. 240 crore versus Rs. 270 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.4% versus 10.3%.

Neuland Laboratories Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 147.7 crore versus Rs. 14 crore.

Revenue to Rs. 642 crore versus Rs. 293 crore.

Ebitda to Rs. 222.9 crore versus Rs. 34.5 crore.

Ebitda margin at 34.7% versus 11.8%.

Navin Fluorine Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 243 crore versus Rs. 117.1 crore.

Revenue up 44% to Rs. 1,045 crore versus Rs. 725 crore.

Ebitda up 72.6% to Rs. 357 crore versus Rs. 207 crore.

Ebitda margin at 34.2% versus 28.5%.

Biocon Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 141 crore versus Rs. 31.4 crore.

Revenue up 10% to Rs. 4,336 crore versus Rs. 3,942 crore.

Ebitda up 10.6% to Rs. 847 crore versus Rs. 766 crore.

Ebitda margin at 19.5% versus 19.4%.

Cummins India Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 7.8% to Rs. 543 crore versus Rs. 589 crore.

Revenue up 17.5% to Rs. 3,426 crore versus Rs. 2,916 crore.

Ebitda down 2.5% to Rs. 617 crore versus Rs. 633 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18% versus 21.7%.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 28% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 150 crore.

Revenue up 9.4% to Rs. 1,905 crore versus Rs. 1,741 crore.

Ebitda down 16.9% to Rs. 259 crore versus Rs. 312 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.6% versus 17.9%.

GMM Pfaudler Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 23.9 crore versus Rs. 11.2 crore.

Revenue up 16.4% to Rs. 925 crore versus Rs. 795 crore.

Ebitda down 7.2% to Rs. 93.7 crore versus Rs. 101 crore.

Ebitda margin at 10.1% versus 12.7%.

Aegis Vopak Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 7% to Rs. 66 crore versus Rs. 71 crore.

Revenue up 12.4% to Rs. 234 crore versus Rs. 208 crore.

Ebitda up 15.6% to Rs. 179 crore versus Rs. 155 crore.

Ebitda margin at 76.8% versus 74.7%.

Aster DM Quality Care Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 81.2% to Rs. 16.1 crore versus Rs. 85.5 crore.

Revenue up 21.6% to Rs. 1,311 crore versus Rs. 1,078 crore.

Ebitda up 27.4% to Rs. 264 crore versus Rs. 207 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20.2% versus 19.2%.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 16 crore versus Rs. 6.1 crore.

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs. 127 crore versus Rs. 124 crore.

Ebitda up 1.8% to Rs. 41.7 crore versus Rs. 41 crore.

Ebitda margin at 32.8% versus 33%.

Shree Renuka Sugars Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net loss at Rs. 251 crore versus loss of Rs. 263 crore.

Revenue up 5.5% to Rs. 2,120 crore versus Rs. 2,010 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs. 50.1 crore versus loss of Rs. 77.5 crore.

PB Fintech Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 91.7% to Rs. 163 crore versus Rs. 85 crore.

Revenue up 40% to Rs. 1,888 crore versus Rs. 1,348 crore.

Ebitda to Rs. 139 crore versus Rs. 34 crore.

Ebitda margin at 7.4% versus 2.5%.

GNFC Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 312 crore versus Rs. 83 crore.

Revenue up 39.8% to Rs. 2,238 crore versus Rs. 1,601 crore.

Ebitda to Rs. 393 crore versus Rs. 31 crore.

Ebitda margin at 17.6% versus 1.9%.

Cohance Lifesciences Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net loss at Rs. 24.1 crore versus profit of Rs. 48.9 crore.

Revenue down 23.1% to Rs. 422 crore versus Rs. 549 crore.

Ebitda down 99% to Rs. 1.2 crore versus Rs. 112 crore.

Ebitda margin at 0.3% versus 20.4%.

Datamatics Global Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 43.5% to Rs. 72 crore versus Rs. 50 crore.

Revenue up 9.9% to Rs. 514 crore versus Rs. 468 crore.

Ebitda up 33.1% to Rs. 101 crore versus Rs. 75.9 crore.

Ebitda margin at 19.7% versus 16.2%.

eClerx Services Q1 (QoQ, consolidated)

Net profit up 16% to Rs. 164 crore versus Rs. 142 crore.

Revenue up 23.3% to Rs. 1,152 crore versus Rs. 935 crore.

Ebit up 15.1% to Rs. 216 crore versus Rs. 187 crore.

Ebit margin at 18.7% versus 20%.

Bayer CropScience Q1 (YoY, standalone)

Net profit up 15.4% to Rs. 322 crore versus Rs. 279 crore.

Revenue down 4.2% to Rs. 1,835 crore versus Rs. 1,915 crore.

Ebitda up 5.5% to Rs. 368 crore versus Rs. 348 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20% versus 18.2%.

Garware Technical Fibres Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 21.6% to Rs. 64.6 crore versus Rs. 53.1 crore.

Revenue up 31.4% to Rs. 482 crore versus Rs. 367 crore.

Ebitda up 32.3% to Rs. 90 crore versus Rs. 68 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.7% versus 18.5%.

Mayur Uniquoters Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 37.8% to Rs. 56.1 crore versus Rs. 40.7 crore.

Revenue up 24.7% to Rs. 269 crore versus Rs. 215.9 crore.

Ebitda up 37% to Rs. 59 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.

Ebitda margin at 21.9% versus 19.9%.

SIS Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 9.4% to Rs. 102 crore versus Rs. 93 crore.

Revenue up 29.7% to Rs. 4,604 crore versus Rs. 3,548 crore.

Ebitda up 36.2% to Rs. 207 crore versus Rs. 152 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4.5% versus 4.3%.

Automotive Axles Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 27.6% to Rs. 45.6 crore versus Rs. 35.7 crore.

Revenue up 5.6% to Rs. 517 crore versus Rs. 489 crore.

Ebitda up 25.1% to Rs. 60 crore versus Rs. 48 crore.

Ebitda margin at 11.6% versus 9.8%.

Arisinfra Solutions Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 16.9 crore versus Rs. 3.3 crore.

Revenue up 37% to Rs. 291 crore versus Rs. 212 crore.

Ebitda up 68% to Rs. 30.6 crore versus Rs. 18.2 crore.

Ebitda margin at 10.5% versus 8.6%.

Ajax Engineering Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 5.1% to Rs. 55.6 crore versus Rs. 52.9 crore.

Revenue up 1.7% to Rs. 475 crore versus Rs. 467 crore.

Ebitda down 3.6% to Rs. 59.2 crore versus Rs. 61.4 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.5% versus 13.2%.

Bikaji Foods Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 0.4% to Rs. 60.1 crore versus Rs. 59.9 crore.

Revenue up 12.5% to Rs. 734 crore versus Rs. 653 crore.

Ebitda up 2.9% to Rs. 99 crore versus Rs. 96 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.5% versus 14.7%.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 25.2% to Rs. 1,033 crore versus Rs. 825 crore.

Revenue up 16.3% to Rs. 9,150 crore versus Rs. 7,868 crore.

Ebitda up 17.3% to Rs. 1,881 crore versus Rs. 1,603 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 20.4%.

Ion Exchange Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 91.6% to Rs. 4.1 crore versus Rs. 48.7 crore.

Revenue up 20.1% to Rs. 700 crore versus Rs. 583 crore.

Ebitda down 49.4% to Rs. 31.8 crore versus Rs. 62.9 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4.5% versus 10.8%.

Pace Digitek Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 13.1% to Rs. 61.3 crore versus Rs. 54.2 crore.

Revenue up 51.3% to Rs. 555.3 crore versus Rs. 367 crore.

Ebitda up 7.5% to Rs. 86 crore versus Rs. 80 crore.

Ebitda margin at 15.5% versus 21.8%.

Tenneco Clean Air Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 1.8% to Rs. 165 crore versus Rs. 168 crore.

Revenue up 20.2% to Rs. 1,545 crore versus Rs. 1,286 crore.

Ebitda up 7.7% to Rs. 247 crore versus Rs. 229 crore.

Ebitda margin at 16% versus 17.8%.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 27.9% to Rs. 194 crore versus Rs. 152 crore.

Revenue up 20.8% to Rs. 894 crore versus Rs. 740 crore.

Ebitda up 24% to Rs. 295 crore versus Rs. 238 crore.

Ebitda margin at 33% versus 32.1%.

Stocks In News

Godrej Agrovet: Appointed Ravishankar A. as CFO from October 1, 2026. He will serve as CFO-designate from September 21, succeeding S. Varadaraj, who retires on September 30.

Samvardhana Motherson: Incorporated Samvardhanan Motherson Adsys Tech Holland B.V. in the Netherlands as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary for its international aerospace business.

Gland Pharma: Entered a long-term strategic partnership with Neuland Laboratories to establish a sterile API manufacturing suite at Visakhapatnam.

Navin Fluorine: Approved Rs. 90 crore capex for advanced materials scale-up capacity at its Surat unit.

CRISIL: Completed the amalgamation of Crisil Canada Inc. and Crisil PriceMetrix Inc.

Neuland Laboratories: Approved Rs. 39.8 crore capex for capacity expansion and a Rs. 40 crore corporate guarantee for Gland Pharma.

Adani Enterprises: Airport arm AAHL incorporated AAHL Global IFSC Ltd. for treasury and finance operations.

Cantabil Retail: Re-appointed Vijay Bansal as Chairman and Managing Director for five years.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Subsidiary IMCL received a Rs. 76.5 crore service tax demand and plans to challenge it.

CESC: Allotted Rs. 250 crore of secured non-convertible debentures to Axis Bank.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Approved up to Rs. 20.5 crore investment in a solar SPV and Rs. 3,325 crore expansion at Durg.

Fortis Healthcare: Agilus Diagnostics approved the merger of two wholly owned subsidiaries into itself.

Brigade Hotel Ventures: Appointed Vinay Gupta as CEO from August 17.

Shree Renuka Sugars: Appointed Vipin Kumar Rathi as Whole-time Director and re-appointed Ravi Gupta as Executive Director.

Paradeep Phosphates: Approved incorporation of a Section 8 subsidiary focused on fertilizer research and innovation.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed a franchise agreement for Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Manali.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Secured a 210 MWp EPC order with two years of operations and maintenance.

Cohance Lifesciences: USFDA inspection concluded with five Form 483 observations.

ACC: Received a SEBI administrative warning over an SDD compliance lapse.

Infosys: Expanded its multi-year AI-led IT transformation partnership with Metsä Group.

Wipro: Launched Enterprise Resilience as a Service with Rubrik.

Bikaji Foods: Approved investment in a Nepal joint venture and incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi.

United Spirits: Received an FSSAI order restricting sales of certain whisky products from its Madhya Pradesh unit.

RMC Switchgears: Secured orders worth Rs. 344.1 crore.

Sterlite Technologies: Won a $210 million long-term optical fibre cable supply agreement for 2027–2029.

Chalet Hotels: Added 381 ATHIVA-branded hotel keys to its pipeline in Hyderabad and Pune.

Pearl Global Industries: Appointed Major General Sandeep Vohra (Retd.) as Whole-time Director and recommended a 1:1 bonus issue.

Allcargo Logistics: Shashi Kiran Shetty resigned as Chairman. Dinesh Kumar Lal was appointed Chairman.

Gallantt Ispat: Declared preferred bidder for the Dongrital-II coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

Aurobindo Pharma: Approved the merger of Eugia group subsidiaries to simplify the group structure.

Oil India: Supreme Court disposed of the Assam land tax case after the state agreed to withdraw the levy. The company must deposit GST on royalty within six weeks.

Aster DM Quality Care: Approved acquisition of additional equity worth Rs. 40 crore in United CIIGMA Institute of Medical Sciences.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Shareholders approved raising up to Rs. 1,000 crore through NCDs and approved board appointments.

SIS: Approved a buyback of up to 22.15 lakh shares worth up to Rs. 106 crore through the open market route.

Arvind: Closed its QIP, raising about Rs. 500 crore.

MPS: Issued an addendum to the unsecured creditors' meeting notice for its proposed merger with ADI BPO Services.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

Nazara Technologies

Edelweiss Financial Services

Interarch Building Solutions

Stock Split

BLS E-Services

Shankara Buildpro

Interarch Building Solutions

Rights Issue

Shanti Gold International Limited: Rights 19:295 @ Premium Rs 205/-

Genesys international - Rights 3:5 @ Premium Rs 45/-

Corporate Actions

Linde India Limited: Special Dividend - 8 Per Share

InfoBeans Technologies Limited: Special Dividend - Re 0.50 Per Share

Lock in Shares-

Sri Lotus Developers: 1 Year Lock in, 254.2 Million Shares, 52% of Total Outstanding

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: 6 Month Lock in, 4.4 Million Shares, 4% of Total Outstanding

M&B Engineering: 1 Year Lock in, 27.2 Million Shares, 48% of Total Outstanding

Shanti Gold International: 1 Year Lock in, 39.5 Million Shares, 55% of Total Outstanding

Denta Water & Infra: 1.5 Year & Beyond Lock in, 5.3 Million Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding

IPO Listings

MV Electrosystems: MV Electrosystems makes advanced electrical and power electronics equipment for the railway sector, total issue size of Rs. 290 Cr, upper price band is Rs. 425, lower price band is Rs. 400, IPO listing on 6th August.



Category Subscription (x) Shares Offered* Shares bid for Total Amt* (₹ Cr.) Anchor 1 30,70,587 30,70,587 130.5 QIB (Ex Anchor) 96.13 20,47,060 19,67,74,048 8,362.90 NII 397.99 10,23,529 40,73,51,552 17,312.44 bNII (> ₹10L) 419.67 6,82,353 28,63,60,954 12,170.34 sNII (< ₹10L) 354.63 3,41,176 12,09,90,598 5,142.10 Retail 218.25 6,82,353 14,89,25,678 6,329.34 Total ** 200.66 37,52,942 75,30,51,278 32,004.68

Juniper Green Energy: develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains large utility-scale clean energy projects, Total issue size of Rs. 1800 Cr, Price upper band is Rs. 225, Price lower band is Rs. 214, IPO listing on Aug. 6.

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Category Subscription (x) Shares Offered* Shares bid for Total Amt* (₹ Cr.) Anchor 1 2,39,73,333 2,39,73,333 539.4 QIB (Ex Anchor) 26.22 1,59,82,222 41,90,36,376 9,428.32 NII 1.92 1,19,86,667 2,29,69,386 516.81 bNII (> ₹10L) 2.07 79,91,111 1,65,76,230 372.97 sNII (< ₹10L) 1.6 39,95,556 63,93,156 143.85 Retail 0.98 2,79,68,889 2,72,74,632 613.68 Employees 3.79 98,039 3,71,184 8.35 Total ** 8.38 5,60,35,817 46,96,51,578 10,567.16

AGM

Granules India

Navin Fluorine

Blue Star

Dabur India

Biocon

ITC Hotels

Bajaj Electric

TT

UPL

Suryoday Small

JSW Holdings

TCI Express

Marico

Cummins Aadhar Housing

IG Petro

JK Tyre Ind

MRF

Yasho Ind

Firstsource Sol

Veranda Learn

Earnings Today

Aegis Logistics

The Anup Engineering

Apollo Tyres

Bajaj Electricals

Blue Star

Bosch Home Comfort India

Britannia Industries

Campus Activewear

Chemplast Sanmar

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Edelweiss Financial Services

EIH

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Finolex Industries

Fortis Healthcare

Firstsource Solutions

Goodluck India

Garware Hi-Tech Films

Hindustan Construction Company

HealthCare Global Enterprises

Hero MotoCorp

Hikal

IFB Industries

Igarashi Motors India

India Shelter Finance Corporation

Indraprastha Medical Corporation

Interarch Building Solutions

Le Travenues Technology

J. Kumar Infraprojects

JSW Holdings

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kewal Kiran Clothing

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Lupin

Samvardhana Motherson International

Muthoot Microfin

NCC

Parag Milk Foods

PG Electroplast

Procter & Gamble Health

Premier Energies

Rain Industries

RateGain Travel Technologies

Sai Life Sciences

Shivalik Bimetal Controls

Shipping Corporation of India

Signatureglobal (India)

S.J.S. Enterprises

Sonata Software

Sula Vineyards

Suprajit Engineering

Suven Life Sciences

TCI Express

Transrail Lighting

Trent

Varroc Engineering

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Bulk/Block Deals

Apollo Pipes

Dhruv Gupta bought 2.35 lakh shares at Rs. 536.20 per share.

Bluestone

HRTI Private Limited bought 47,829 shares at Rs. 873.70 per share.

QE Securities LLP bought 30,256 shares at Rs. 875.17 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 5,690 shares at Rs. 875.23 per share.

DiamondYD

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited bought 2.18 lakh shares at Rs. 1,169.99 per share.

GNA

Seehra Maninder Singh sold 2.66 lakh shares at Rs. 535.68 per share.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik

Four Dimensions Securities (India) Ltd. sold 2.05 lakh shares at Rs. 440.33 per share.

Morepen Laboratories

QE Securities LLP bought 51,183 shares at Rs. 75.86 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 1.04 lakh shares at Rs. 75.54 per share.

Restaurant Brands Asia

QE Securities LLP bought 1.02 lakh shares at Rs. 89.45 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 65,486 shares at Rs. 89.31 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 35,096 shares at Rs. 89.59 per share.

Sapphire Foods India

Rams Equities Portfolio Fund bought 17.70 lakh shares at Rs. 200.06 per share.

Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II sold 17.00 lakh shares at Rs. 200.00 per share.

PI Opportunities AIF V LLP sold 16.57 lakh shares at Rs. 200.10 per share.

Insider Trades

Indokem- Prism Plantations Pvt Ltd, Promoter Group, sold 500 shares.

Sterlite Technologies - Navin Agarwal, Promoter Group, sold 5,000 shares.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Technology, Ather Energy, Marico, Groww, Azad India Mobility — Ask Profit

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Yasho Industries

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is up 0.33% to Rs. 24,637 at a premium of Rs. 13

Maximum Call OI at 25000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24000 strike

Stocks Under Ban: Life Insurance Corporation of India

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