Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Technology, Ather Energy, Marico, Groww, Azad India Mobility — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Technology, Ather Energy, Marico, Groww, Azad India Mobility — Ask Profit
Buy Sell Hold
Photo: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
--
Ather Energy Ltd
--
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
--
Marico Ltd.
--

Should you add shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww)? Should you hold shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Marico Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ather Energy Ltd.?

Rahul Sharma Director/Head - Equity Research - Equity99 Investment Advisors and Nandish Shah, AVP– PCG Research & Advisory, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Service provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,896.50)

Rahul: Wait and Watch

  • This season is more on how the results are playing.
  • Wait for Q1 Results.

Nandish: Hold

  • Positive on Kaynes and we are aware of issues.
  • Management promises to resolve cash-flow issues.
  • Business model will be changed.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,468.00)

Nandish: Hold

  • Recent fundraise has raised confidence in electric vehicle space.
  • Sole listed player in electric vehicle player.
  • Hold and can even add.

Marico Ltd. (CMP: Rs 852)

Rahul: Hold

  • Momentum can come back.
  • Stock has got good potential and results are positive.
  • Hold with target price of Rs 950.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) (CMP: Rs 191.94)

Rahul: Hold

  • Groww has been growing in terms of business.
  • Stock should be kept for long-term.

Azad India Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 95.00)

Rahul: Hold

  • Azad India Mobility is specialised manufacture of electrical coaches and buses.
  • A rounding bottom formation is continuing.
  • If stock crosses Rs 103-104, massive move is possible.
  • Hold with a stop loss of Rs 85
     

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dabur, Indo MIM, JSW Cement, Lumax AutoTechnologies — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

LIC OFS Fetches Rs 31,552 Crore To Govt; 10% Public Shareholding Achieved Ahead Of Schedule

LIC OFS Fetches Rs 31,552 Crore To Govt; 10% Public Shareholding Achieved Ahead Of Schedule

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com