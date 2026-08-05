Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Technology, Ather Energy, Marico, Groww, Azad India Mobility — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww)? Should you hold shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Marico Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ather Energy Ltd.?

Rahul Sharma Director/Head - Equity Research - Equity99 Investment Advisors and Nandish Shah, AVP– PCG Research & Advisory, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Service provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,896.50)

Rahul: Wait and Watch

This season is more on how the results are playing.

Wait for Q1 Results.

Nandish: Hold

Positive on Kaynes and we are aware of issues.

Management promises to resolve cash-flow issues.

Business model will be changed.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,468.00)

Nandish: Hold

Recent fundraise has raised confidence in electric vehicle space.

Sole listed player in electric vehicle player.

Hold and can even add.

Marico Ltd. (CMP: Rs 852)

Rahul: Hold

Momentum can come back.

Stock has got good potential and results are positive.

Hold with target price of Rs 950.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) (CMP: Rs 191.94)

Rahul: Hold

Groww has been growing in terms of business.

Stock should be kept for long-term.

Azad India Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 95.00)

Rahul: Hold

Azad India Mobility is specialised manufacture of electrical coaches and buses.

A rounding bottom formation is continuing.

If stock crosses Rs 103-104, massive move is possible.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 85



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