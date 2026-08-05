Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay Film Continues Impressive Run

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run across India on its second Wednesday, maintaining a presence at the domestic box office despite the expected weekday slowdown. The film remains one of the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

According to the latest box office figures from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected an estimated Rs 1.26 crore net in India on Day 14 (second Wednesday) till the latest updates. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 182.81 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 213.23 crore. The final Day 14 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running across 3,331 shows nationwide with an overall occupancy of 14%.

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Language-Wise Performance

Based on the latest Sacnilk data, the Tamil version continued to drive the collections, earning an estimated Rs 1.13 crore net with 19% occupancy across 1,943 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 13 lakh with 7% occupancy from 1,388 shows.

Box Office Summary So Far

As per Sacnilk's latest tracking, Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on its first Thursday, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday, Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 153.55 crore during its first week.

In its second week, it earned Rs 3.55 crore on Friday, Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday, Rs 10.70 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.85 crore on Monday and Rs 2.10 crore on Tuesday. With an estimated Rs 1.26 crore on Wednesday, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 182.81 crore, continuing its run at the domestic box office.

About Movie

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil-language action drama directed by H. Vinoth. Starring Vijay in the lead role, the film follows a powerful protagonist caught in a high-stakes battle involving politics, justice and action. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.

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