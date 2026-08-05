Troops' Families Not Spared In Trump Admin's Immigration Crackdown: Report

The Trump administration's expanded immigration enforcement has swept up dozens of immediate family members of active-duty US military personnel, marking a sharp departure from long-standing practices that had largely shielded military families from deportation, according to an investigation by The Associated Press.

The investigation found that since President Donald Trump began his second term, more than 50 parents and spouses of serving military personnel have been detained by immigration authorities. At least six have been deported, while several others remain in federal custody, the report stated.

The Department of Homeland Security does not maintain official data on such cases, and the AP said the actual number could be significantly higher.

The crackdown has disrupted military households, forcing some service members to delay deployments, take leave to care for children or manage family crises while their relatives navigate immigration proceedings.

Several families told the AP that their loved ones were detained during routine immigration appointments or while seeking legal status under programmes designed specifically for military families.

The DHS defended the enforcement measures, saying military service does not automatically confer lawful immigration status or exempt individuals from immigration laws.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the report. The Immigration lawyers and former US officials said the policy represents a significant shift from previous administrations, including Trump's first term, when immediate family members of active-duty personnel were rarely detained unless accused of serious criminal offences.

Although immigration benefits such as the military parole-in-place programme remain available, processing times have reportedly lengthened to about a year, increasing the risk of detention while applications are pending.

The AP also reported that while military recruiters continue to highlight immigration-related benefits for eligible families, the Marine Corps stopped promoting enlistment as a pathway to protect immigrant relatives in 2025.

The investigation shows the growing tension between the administration's aggressive immigration agenda and policies historically aimed at supporting military families.

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