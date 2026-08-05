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Alphabet Shares Plunge 5% As Google's Chief Scientist, Key AI Leader Departs

Shares fell after Alphabet announced chief scientist Jeff Dean's plan to leave the company.

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Alphabet Shares Plunge 5% As Google's Chief Scientist, Key AI Leader Departs
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Shares of Alphabet tumbled more than 5% during the trading session on Wednesday, August 5 after Google's parent announced that its chief scientist Jeff Dean is stepping down.

In a blogpost on Wednesday, Google said, "after an incredible 27-year run, Jeff Dean is at a moment where he wants to try something new, and we're excited to support him in that. Jeff and Google Senior Fellow Sanjay Ghemawat are launching an independent public benefit corporation to accelerate discoveries in ML, science, and engineering."

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