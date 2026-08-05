Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7: MCU Film Continues Impressive Run In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its successful theatrical run across India, maintaining a steady hold at the box office even after its strong opening weekend. The superhero entertainer has remained one of the top-performing Hollywood releases in the country, drawing audiences across multiple languages while continuing its impressive first-week run.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected an estimated Rs 8.34 crore net in India on Day 7 (first Wednesday) till the latest updates. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 311.59 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 372.45 crore. The final Day 7 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running across 12,527 shows nationwide with an overall occupancy of 40.8%.

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Language-Wise Performance

Sacnilk's report stated that the English version continued to lead the collections with Rs 4.54 crore net, followed by the Hindi version, which earned Rs 3.05 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 45 lakh, while the Telugu version added Rs 30 lakh to the overall Day 7 total.

First Week Box Office So Far

The Sacnilk tracker reported that the film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections climbed to Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday before slowing to Rs 23.80 crore on Monday and Rs 21.50 crore on Tuesday.

About Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Spider-Man as he begins a new chapter after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, exploring his life with a fresh identity while facing new challenges and enemies. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man storyline with action, emotional moments and high-stakes superhero battles.

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