Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 25%, Revenue Rises To Rs 9,150 Crore; Margins Improve

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's net profit saw a 25% uptick to Rs 1,033 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The company saw a profit of Rs 825 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 16% decline to Rs 9,150 crore, compared to Rs 7,868 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 17% to Rs 1,881 crore, compared to Rs 1,603 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.6% from 20.4%.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 25.2% to Rs. 1,033 crore versus Rs. 825 crore.

Revenue up 16.3% to Rs. 9,150 crore versus Rs. 7,868 crore.

Ebitda up 17.3% to Rs. 1,881 crore versus Rs. 1,603 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 20.4%.

Other income at Rs. 264 crore versus Rs. 105 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma Stock Price

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.73% uptick to settle at Rs 1,613.40, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.04% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,587.30, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,585.90. During today's trading session, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,567.00 to Rs 1,625.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,016.10 and a high of Rs 1,636.80. On the performance front, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. share price is up 49.49% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is Rs 65,380.84 crore, with a P/E ratio of 25.70.

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