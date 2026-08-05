The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 20: Christopher Nolan Film Continues Steady Run In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its theatrical run in India, maintaining a steady hold at the box office in its third week. Despite a reduction in screens, the epic drama has continued to attract audiences and remains one of the notable Hollywood performers in the country.

Day 20 Box Office Collection

As per the latest estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 1.14 crore net in India on Day 20 (third Wednesday) so far. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 155.14 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 184.95 crore. The final Day 20 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running across 708 shows nationwide with an overall occupancy of 45%.

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Box Office Summary So Far

According to the latest Sacnilk report, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. The first week concluded with Rs 90.30 crore, while the second week contributed another Rs 44.95 crore.

Third Week Performance

Based on the latest Sacnilk data, after earning Rs 90.30 crore in its opening week, the film added Rs 44.95 crore during its second week. Entering the third week, it collected Rs 3.15 crore on Friday, Rs 5.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.65 crore on Sunday. Collections then dipped to Rs 2 crore on Monday and Rs 2.15 crore on Tuesday.

About Movie

The Odyssey is an epic action-adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan, based on the ancient Greek epic by Homer. Starring Matt Damon, the film follows Odysseus as he faces mythical creatures and dangerous challenges on his journey home after the Trojan War.

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