The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 19: Christopher Nolan Film Continues Steady Run In Third Week

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its theatrical journey in India with a steady performance during its third week. The epic drama is maintaining audience interest despite the usual weekday slowdown, with screenings continuing across multiple cities. The film has managed to hold its pace as it moves further into its box office run.

The Odyssey Day 19 Box Office Collection

Sacnilk data suggests that The Odyssey collected Rs 1.25 crore so far on Day 19 at the Indian box office. The film was running across 715 shows with an overall occupancy of 45 %. With the latest earnings added, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 153.10 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 182.51 crore so far. The final India collections are yet to be reported.

Third Week Performance

Based on Sacnilk data, the film opened its third week with Rs 3.15 crore on Day 15, followed by Rs 5.8 crore on Day 16 and Rs 5.65 crore on Day 17. On Day 18, the movie earned Rs 2 crore before adding Rs 1.25 crore on Day 19.

During its first week, The Odyssey collected Rs 90.30 crore, while the second week contributed Rs 44.95 crore to its overall India net earnings.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Film Inches Closer to $1 Billion, Check Global Earnings

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan, based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer. The film follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he faces mythical challenges while attempting to return home after the Trojan War. Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie combines mythology, action and Nolan's signature cinematic storytelling style.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 18: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses Rs 150 Crore Net In India

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