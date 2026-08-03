The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Film Inches Closer to $1 Billion

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to draw audiences worldwide. After three weekends in theatres, the historical epic has earned $911 million globally and is now closing in on the $1 billion mark.

Steady Box Office Momentum

Even after three weeks in cinemas, The Odyssey is holding well. It earned $136.2 million during its third weekend worldwide, with IMAX contributing $68 million, making it the format's second-biggest weekend ever.

The film's box office journey is not over yet. It is still awaiting release in major markets, including South Korea (August 5), China (August 14) and Japan (September 11). These releases are expected to push its worldwide earnings comfortably past the billion-dollar mark.

Trade analysts currently predict the film could end its theatrical run with $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion globally.

A Big Year for Universal

With The Odyssey continuing its strong run, Universal Pictures has reached another landmark. The studio has crossed $4 billion at the global box office in 2026, helped by successful releases including The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael.

The studio has earned around $1.53 billion in domestic markets and $2.48 billion internationally. It is the first time since 2023 that Universal has achieved this milestone and only the fifth time in the studio's history.

Only three films have crossed the $1 billion mark globally in 2026 so far, and Universal is behind two of those releases.

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Overshadowed By Spider-Man

Although The Odyssey continues to perform strongly, it has been overtaken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opened to a massive $927 million worldwide.

The Marvel blockbuster recorded the second-biggest global opening weekend in history, behind only Avengers: Endgame, and surpassed The Odyssey's total worldwide collection in just four days.

With key overseas releases still ahead, The Odyssey remains firmly on track to become another billion-dollar blockbuster for Christopher Nolan and one of the biggest films of 2026.

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