Ather Energy Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows As Revenue Soars 89%

Ather Energy Ltd. reported a sharp improvement in its June-quarter performance, with consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 51 crore from Rs 178 crore a year earlier, as robust sales growth drove a sharp jump in revenue.

The electric two-wheeler maker's revenue from operations surged 88.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,216.9 crore, compared with Rs 644.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company's operating performance also strengthened during the quarter. EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 33.4 crore from Rs 134 crore a year ago, reflecting improved operating leverage amid higher volumes, according to the company's earnings statement.

The results were approved by Ather Energy's Board of Directors at its meeting held on Aug. 3, alongside the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30.

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Separately, the board approved the allotment of 367,875 equity shares under its ESOP scheme and granted 80,223 employee stock options under the Ather Energy ESOP 2025 Plan.

Ather Energy Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss narrows at Rs 51 crore versus Loss of Rs 178 crore.

Revenue rises 88.7% at Rs 1,217 crore versus Rs 645 crore.

Ebitda Loss narrows at Rs 33.4 crore versus Loss of Rs 134 crore.

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