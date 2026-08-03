JM Financial Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 77%, Total Income Up 26% To Rs 1,225 Crore

JM Financial Ltd. 's net profit saw a 76.5% surge to Rs 292 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 165 crore in the previous financial year.

The total income spiked 26% to Rs 1,225 crore, compared to Rs 969 crore in the preceding financial year.

JM Financial Q1 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit up 76.5% to Rs. 292 crore versus Rs. 165 crore.

Total income up 26% to Rs. 1,225 crore versus Rs. 969 crore.

JM Financial Share Price Movement

JM Financial Ltd.'s share price saw a downturn of 1.04% to trade at Rs 120.89 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.60% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 123.69, compared to its previous close of Rs 122.16. During today's trading session, JM Financial Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 117.70 to Rs 125.25.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 112.00 and a high of RS 199.80. On the performance front, JM Financial Ltd. share price is down 20.43% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of JM Financial Ltd. is rS 16,599.47 crore, with a P/E ratio of 12.9.

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