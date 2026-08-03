World's Tallest Buildings In 2026: From Burj Khalifa To CITIC Tower, Here's The Complete List

The global landscape of supertall engineering is defined by architectural height. According to official global databases managed by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) via The Skyscraper Center, this baseline measures a skyscraper from its lowest open-air pedestrian entrance straight to its topmost architectural element, fully validating permanent spires while strictly omitting temporary antennas and flagpoles.

Here is the list of the top 10 tallest buildings in the world in 2026:

Rank Building Location Height Floors Completion Year 1 Burj Khalifa Dubai, UAE 828 m (2,717 ft) 163 2010 2 Merdeka 118 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 679 m (2,227 ft) 118 2023 3 Shanghai Tower Shanghai, China 632 m (2,073 ft) 128 2015 4 Makkah Royal Clock Tower Mecca, Saudi Arabia 601 m (1,972 ft) 120 2012 5 Ping An Finance Center Shenzhen, China 599 m (1,965 ft) 115 2017 6 Lotte World Tower Seoul, South Korea 555 m (1,819 ft) 123 2017 7 One World Trade Center New York City, USA 541 m (1,776 ft) 94 2014 8 Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre Guangzhou, China 530 m (1,739 ft) 111 2016 9 Tianjin CTF Finance Centre Tianjin, China 530 m (1,739 ft) 97 2019 10 CITIC Tower Beijing, China 528 m (1,731 ft) 109 2018

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The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, continues to stand unchallenged as the world's tallest building. Towering at 828 meters (2,717 feet) with 163 floors, it has successfully retained its crown ever since its completion in 2010.

Work on the long-stalled Jeddah Tower project is moving forward in full swing, with recent updates confirming that the megatall skyscraper is back on track to claim the crown of the world's tallest building and surpass the historic 1-kilometer (3,281-foot) milestone.

Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118 is the newest addition to the upper echelons of global architecture. Standing at 678.9 meters, the diamond-faceted megastructure officially claims the spot as the second-tallest building in the world and the tallest in Southeast Asia, pushing China's Shanghai Tower down to third place.

Structural Milestones and Current Progress

In a social media post, Saudi billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal revealed that the Jeddah Tower's height has now surpassed 430 meters (1,411 feet). The project has completed its 107th floor, marking 43% structural progress overall.

Architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG) recently confirmed that the completed structure will consist of at least 157 floors. Engineering an architectural marvel of this scale requires a highly specialised structural system to withstand intense wind loads and gravity pressures.

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