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World's Tallest Buildings In 2026: From Burj Khalifa To CITIC Tower, Here's The Complete List

The world's tallest buildings showcase remarkable engineering achievements, led by Dubai's Burj Khalifa at 828 metres. The list includes Asia's megastructures, while projects like Jeddah Tower aim to redefine future height records.

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World's Tallest Buildings In 2026: From Burj Khalifa To CITIC Tower, Here's The Complete List
TheBurj Khalifain Dubai, UAE, continues to stand unchallenged as the world's tallest building.
Guinness World Records

The global landscape of supertall engineering is defined by architectural height. According to official global databases managed by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) via The Skyscraper Center, this baseline measures a skyscraper from its lowest open-air pedestrian entrance straight to its topmost architectural element, fully validating permanent spires while strictly omitting temporary antennas and flagpoles.

Here is the list of the top 10 tallest buildings in the world in 2026:

RankBuildingLocationHeightFloorsCompletion Year
1Burj KhalifaDubai, UAE828 m (2,717 ft)1632010
2Merdeka 118Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia679 m (2,227 ft)1182023
3Shanghai TowerShanghai, China632 m (2,073 ft)1282015
4Makkah Royal Clock TowerMecca, Saudi Arabia601 m (1,972 ft)1202012
5Ping An Finance CenterShenzhen, China599 m (1,965 ft)1152017
6Lotte World TowerSeoul, South Korea555 m (1,819 ft)1232017
7One World Trade CenterNew York City, USA541 m (1,776 ft)942014
8Guangzhou CTF Finance CentreGuangzhou, China530 m (1,739 ft)1112016
9Tianjin CTF Finance CentreTianjin, China530 m (1,739 ft)972019
10CITIC TowerBeijing, China528 m (1,731 ft)1092018

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The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, continues to stand unchallenged as the world's tallest building. Towering at 828 meters (2,717 feet) with 163 floors, it has successfully retained its crown ever since its completion in 2010.

Work on the long-stalled Jeddah Tower project is moving forward in full swing, with recent updates confirming that the megatall skyscraper is back on track to claim the crown of the world's tallest building and surpass the historic 1-kilometer (3,281-foot) milestone.

Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118 is the newest addition to the upper echelons of global architecture. Standing at 678.9 meters, the diamond-faceted megastructure officially claims the spot as the second-tallest building in the world and the tallest in Southeast Asia, pushing China's Shanghai Tower down to third place.

Structural Milestones and Current Progress

In a social media post, Saudi billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal revealed that the Jeddah Tower's height has now surpassed 430 meters (1,411 feet). The project has completed its 107th floor, marking 43% structural progress overall.

Architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG) recently confirmed that the completed structure will consist of at least 157 floors. Engineering an architectural marvel of this scale requires a highly specialised structural system to withstand intense wind loads and gravity pressures.

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