Kansai Nerolac Q1 Results: Profit Rises 5%, Revenue Crosses Rs 2,300 Crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.'s net profit saw a 4.8% uptick to Rs 232 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company saw a profit of Rs 221 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 9.8% increase to Rs 2,374 crore, compared to Rs 2,165 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 8.4% to Rs 329 rore, compared to Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 13.9% from 14%.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 4.8% to Rs 232 crore versus Rs 221 crore

Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 2,374 crore versus Rs 2,162 crore

Ebitda up 8.4% to Rs 329 crore versus Rs 303 crore

Ebitda Margin at 13.9% versus 14%

Kansai Nerolac Paints Share Price Movement

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.'s share price saw a 3.78% uptick to settle at Rs 204.18 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.60% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 197.19, compared to its previous close of Rs 196.74. During today's trading session, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 197.19 to Rs 205.26.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 157.91 and a high of Rs 264.00. On the performance front, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. share price is down 18.34% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is Rs 20,563.15 crore, with a P/E ratio of 26.00.

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