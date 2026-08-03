Restaurant Brands Q1 Results: Burger King Operator Narrows Net Loss As Revenue Rises 18%, Margins Expand

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. narrowed its consolidated net loss in the first quarter as stronger sales growth and improved operating efficiency lifted profitability, with revenue rising 18% year-on-year and margins expanding.

The operator of Burger King in India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.3 crore for the quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 41.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a steady improvement in its earnings profile despite remaining in the red.

Revenue from operations climbed 17.9% year-on-year to Rs 823 crore, up from Rs 698 crore a year earlier, supported by higher store sales and continued expansion of its restaurant network.

Operating performance improved at a faster pace than revenue growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 37.6% to Rs 100 crore from Rs 72.8 crore in the year-ago period, indicating better cost control and operating leverage.

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The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 12.2% from 10.4% a year earlier, underscoring improved efficiency even as it continued investing in growth.

Restaurant Brands Asia's first-quarter performance indicates improving business fundamentals, with robust sales growth driving a stronger operating performance.

While the company has yet to return to profitability, the narrowing loss and margin expansion point to a gradual recovery in earnings.

Investors are likely to watch whether the company can sustain revenue momentum and further improve margins in the coming quarters, particularly amid intense competition in India's quick-service restaurant industry and evolving consumer spending trends.

Continued execution on store expansion, menu innovation and cost optimisation will remain key to its path toward profitable growth.

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