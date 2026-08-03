GSK Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Rises 16% As Revenue Jumps To Rs 938 Crore; Margin Improves

GSK Pharma reported a healthy set of earnings for the quarter ended June, with consolidated net profit rising 15.7% year-on-year as revenue and operating profit registered double-digit growth.

The pharmaceutical company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 237 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 205 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's earnings statement.

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Revenue from operations increased 16.5% to Rs 938 crore from Rs 805 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance also strengthened during the quarter. EBITDA rose 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 295 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 31.5% from 31.2% in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said.

Separately, the company's board has re-appointed Bhushan Akshikar as Managing Director for a further term of two years, according to the filing.

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GSK Pharma Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 15.7% at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 205 crore.

Revenue rises 16.5% at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 805 crore.

Ebitda rises 17.6% at Rs 295 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

Margin at 31.5% versus 31.2%.

Re-appoints Bhushan Akshikar as MD for 2 years.





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