Karan Aujla Roasts Ranveer Allahbadia During India’s Got Latent Power Cut, Samay Raina Can’t Stop Laughing

Months after India's Got Latent found itself at the centre of controversy, Samay Raina has brought the show back with its second season. The latest episode featured Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, whose sharp humour and effortless banter stole the show.

One of the most memorable moments came when the lights suddenly went out during a contestant's performance. As the audience waited, Samay broke the silence with, "Doston, light chali gayi show ke beech mein."

Karan was quick with a comeback. "Ye BeerBiceps ki haay lagi hai," he quipped, taking a playful dig at Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps. The joke caught everyone off guard, leaving Samay and the audience in splits.

Power Cut Turns Into A Mini Concert

The brief power outage did little to dampen the mood. While the organisers took a 15-minute break to fix the issue, Karan Aujla kept the crowd engaged by performing a few songs. Samay Raina, meanwhile, kept the audience in good spirits by offering complimentary drinks.

The light-hearted exchange soon became one of the standout moments from the episode, with clips from the incident quickly making the rounds on social media.

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Another Joke About The 'Controversial Chair'

Later in the episode, Aujla almost asked a contestant a personal question about his relationship before stopping himself midway.

Looking at the chair, he joked, "Ye kursi mein kuch hai." His comment appeared to reference the seat previously occupied by Ranveer Allahbadia during the show's first season.

The moment immediately sparked reactions online. One X user wrote that Aujla was "just one step away from becoming the next BeerBiceps," while another joked that the singer wisely moved away from the chair before saying anything controversial.

Interestingly, Samay also defended Ranveer during the episode, saying, "He's a sweet guy, man... Usi wajah se to itne sponsors aaye hain iss season mein. Shout out to my man, Ranveer Allahbadia. Still alive at 65 million views."

Why India's Got Latent Became Controversial

The show landed in controversy in February 2025 after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode triggered widespread backlash online. Several politicians and public figures criticised the comments, calling them offensive and inappropriate.

Multiple complaints were later filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina, the show's creators and other participants. Following the backlash, the controversial episode was removed from YouTube, and Samay subsequently took down all episodes of India's Got Latent from his channel. The incident went on to become one of the biggest internet controversies in India during 2025, attracting significant public attention and legal scrutiny.

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