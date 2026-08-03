Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT Release: Plot, Cast, Date, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Sports Drama

After a successful run in theatres, Gatta Kusthi 2 has finally arrived on OTT. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the sports comedy-drama is now set to reach an even wider audience with its mix of humour, action and family emotions.

What Is The Story About?

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, Gatta Kusthi 2 is a sequel to the 2022 Tamil film Gatta Kusthi. The story follows Veera, who has now become a stay-at-home father, while Keerthi focuses on her wrestling career.

As they raise their daughter together, the couple's different views on parenting and family responsibilities create unexpected challenges.

Mixing comedy with emotional moments, the film explores marriage, parenthood, gender equality and the importance of supporting each other's dreams. Like the first film, wrestling remains an important part of the story.

Cast, Characters And Crew

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their lead roles as Veera and Keerthi. The supporting cast includes Zara Zyanna, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Lizzie Antony, Gajaraj, and Sreeja Ravi, while Ramya Krishnan appears in a special role.

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The film is written and directed by Chella Ayyavu and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, Vishnu Vishal, and Ishan Saksena. Sean Roldan has composed the music, with cinematography by K. M. Bhaskaran and editing by Barath Vikraman.

Released in theatres on July 3, 2026, Gatta Kusthi 2 received mixed reviews from critics but found strong support from audiences. It went on to earn around Rs 55 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest commercial successes of Vishnu Vishal's career.

When And Where To Watch?

Gatta Kusthi 2 is available to stream on Netflix from July 31, 2026. Viewers can watch the film in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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